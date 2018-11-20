Oprah Winfrey Meets Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Daughter — See the Cute Photo

Kaavia James has checked an item off her bucket list at less than 2 weeks old that most people will never achieve in their lifetime: meeting Oprah Winfrey!

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade‘s newborn baby girl recently accompanied her parents for an interview with the legendary actress and television personality, which will air Saturday at 8 p.m. EST on OWN.

“We wanna thank @oprah for coming into our home to discuss our new bundle of joy!” the NBA player, 36, captioned a radiant photo of the foursome. “My baby @kaaviajames wore @ackeetreeclothing for her first meeting with Ms.Oprah!”

Union, 46, shared her own photograph of the sweet meetup, where she, Wade and Winfrey beamed at the camera while baby Kaavia snoozed in her mama’s arms.

“From the Bottle to the Bassinet … No New Friends. Crew. Tight. 🤗👶🏾,” the actress wrote. “So excited to share what we have been working on with @oprah & @kaaviajames“

Wade and wife Union announced Kaavia’s birth via surrogate on Nov. 8. The baby girl was born Nov. 7, and joins Wade’s sons Xavier Zechariah, 5, Zion Malachi Airamis, 11, and Zaire Blessing Dwyane, 16. (He also raises nephew Dahveon Morris, 17.)

On Thursday, the Miami Heat shooting guard revealed his new addition’s name, sharing a throwback photo of himself from above that showed off his freshly tattooed shoulders bearing the unique moniker.

“#TBT Goes back to that one night in China when i decided to get my daughter’s name tattooed on me. Kaavia James Union Wade! #paternityleave,” Wade captioned the snapshot.

Two days later, Union gave fans a lesson on how to pronounce her daughter’s first name: “@kaaviajames pronounced Kah-Vee-Uh James,” the Being Mary Jane star explained on Instagram before revealing just a few of her daughter’s nicknames: “She has 102 nicknames including but not limited to Kaav, Kaavi, Kaavi Baby, Kaavi J, Jamie, KJ, Nugget, Nug, Pooters.”