Celebrity Parents Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Daughter Kaavia Turns 4 With 'Encanto'-Themed Birthday Party Encanto composer and lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda approved of Kaavia's birthday festivities, writing in a comment on one video, "Hair flip on point!" By Jen Juneau Jen Juneau Twitter Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 14, 2022 11:04 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Kaavia Wade. Photo: Gabrielle Union-Wade/Instagram The family Wade was the family Madrigal for a day! Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade threw an Encanto-themed bash to celebrate their daughter Kaavia James' fourth birthday over the weekend, dressing up like characters from the hit 2021 Disney film and posing in front of backdrops that looked straight out of the movie. The birthday girl looked perfect in purple as Isabela, while Union, 50, dressed as Dolores and Wade, 40, made a convincing Bruno. Other characters represented among guests included Mirabel and Pepa. "When we do #Encanto we do Encanto. We don't talk about Bruno but we DO talk about Isabela. As if. #ShadyBaby #ToddlerLife," Union captioned one video showing off the décor and attendees' costumes, with a fun nod to the hit song from the film, "We Don't Talk About Bruno." "❤️❤️❤️ Hair flip on point! Happiest of birthdays!" Encanto composer and lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote in a comment, shouting out Kaavia's uncanny impression of the oldest Madrigal sister. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories. Encanto Becomes First Soundtrack to Reach No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart in 2 Years, Beating Adele Another video showed Kaavia posing in front of a backdrop of roses, which seemed like they could have bloomed straight from Isabela's magic-power gift. A few seconds into the clip, Wade (as Bruno) picked up his smiling daughter to bring her over to her Encanto-themed cake. Another section of the video showed Kaavia gently brushing her hair out of her face, embodying Isabela's elegance. "@kaaviajames insisted as soon as we returned from Africa, she could have her #Encanto themed 4th birthday party and she get to dress up as Isabella," read the caption. "She came to slay, don't play with her. I cannnoooottt!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 @dwyanewade call security 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭🫠🥶." Among the sweet comments was one from Vanessa Bryant, who wrote, "Awe! ❤️ ❤️ Happy birthday @kaaviajames." Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Write Kids' Book Shady Baby, Inspired by Daughter Kaavia James Wade and Union also recently celebrated Halloween with Kaavia, while traveling the world in celebration of the actress's 50th birthday. The couple shared a video of their daughter as she dressed up as one of The Southern University Fabulous Dancing Dolls in the week leading up to Halloween. "When it's Homecoming 🐝🐝🐝 AND Halloween season at the same dang time," Union captioned her Instagram Reel of the sweet moment, shared on Oct. 23. Wade and Union are known for their outpouring of support for their four children — sons Zaire, 20, and Xavier, 8, plus daughter Zaya, 15, from Wade's previous relationships, as well as Kaavia. Wade also serves as legal guardian to his nephew Dahveon Morris, 21.