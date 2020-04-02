Gabrielle Union Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Kaavia, 16 Months, Dancing to Reggaeton Music

Image zoom Gabrielle Union/Instagram

Kaavia James has got moves!

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union‘s 16-month-old daughter is proving her rhythmic aptitude while the family practices social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, recently breaking it down to “Baila Reggaeton” by Carlos Arroyo featuring Zion and Lennox.

In the clip shared to Instagram by Union, 47, and Wade, 38, the little girl claps and shimmies back and forth at the encouragement of her parents as the trio relax on outdoor furniture. At one point, she climbs up onto Wade’s chair and bounces up and down, looking back at the camera.

“Music class is going well. @kaaviajames ❤s Reggaeton! Thanks @carroyopr for this 🔥🔥🔥 #bailareggaeton,” Union captioned her cute post (tagged as “Homeschool Family Success” for the location) while Wade wrote alongside the same footage, “Happy 💃🏾 👶🏾🕺🏾.”

Arroyo also shared the fun video, writing in the caption in part, “KIDS DON’T LIE bro @dwyanewade 😂🤣🤟🏼🙌🏼🕺🏾💃🏾👶🏾This is everything!!! Thank you guys for showing love to #BailaReggaeton.”

While Kaavia clearly knows how to have a good time, she has earned the hilarious nickname of “Shady Baby” from her parents due to some of her more serious facial expressions come picture time.

“Kaavia, my name is Uncle Shaqqy,” NBA on TNT co-host Shaquille O’Neal told the little girl late last month, before launching into a series of silly faces and noises — which Kaavia responded to by sitting on her father’s lap with a serious look on her face.

“Shaq tried to entertain @dwyanewade‘s daughter, Kaavia. She wasn’t having any of it,” read a video of the hilarious interaction, which was posted by Bleacher Report.

In a pitch-perfect response that was highlighted by the Instagram account Comments by Athletes, Wade simply wrote, “#ShadyBaby strikes again.”

Union recently released her debut children’s book Welcome to the Party, which was inspired by the arrival of her daughter via surrogate in November 2018 after numerous infertility struggles.

“I’m so excited to be releasing my first children’s book,” Union told PEOPLE last month. “Since the birth of my daughter … I’ve been even more inspired to create stories that are not only representative of the cultural melting pot we live in, but also celebrate life and the fun, teachable lessons that come at every age.”

“When I heard about the arrival of Kaavia James, I was touched by the beautiful and loving way her parents introduced her to the public,” HarperCollins Children’s Books editor Luana Horry told PEOPLE. “To work with Gabrielle Union on her unique celebration of parenthood was more than an honor — it was such an enjoyable experience.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.