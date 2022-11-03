Gabrielle Union Celebrates Halloween Early with Daughter Kaavia amid 50th Birthday Celebration

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's little girl brought the fun this Halloween.

The couple — who are traveling the world in celebration of Union's 50th birthday — shared a photo of daughter Kaavia James, 3, as she dressed up as one of The Southern University Fabulous Dancing Dolls in the week leading up to Halloween.

"When it's Homecoming 🐝🐝🐝 AND Halloween season at the same dang time," the actress captioned her Instagram Reel, shared last Wednesday.

Wade and Union are known for their outpouring of support for their four children — sons Zaire, 20, Xavier, 8, and Zaya, 15, from Wade's previous relationships, as well as Kaavia. Wade also serves as legal guardian to his nephew, Dahveon Morris, 20.

Earlier this week, Union, 50, expressed her gratitude for "my family, my amazing friends in preparation for her "journey across the world," in the caption for some selfies with Wade, 40, and Kaavia.

"As we start this journey across the world for my 50th, I just want to luxuriate in my gratitude for my family, my amazing friends and all the friends I haven't even met in person who have kept this train on the tracks this year, even after I collided with myself," she wrote.

"Thank y'all for rockin with the old homie. I appreciate you guys more than you can imagine. #WadeWorldTour2022 continues 🌍🙏🏾🎉🎂🥳🎈#ScorpioSeason"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kaavia kicked off Halloween early last month by dressing up as Ariel, as seen in a cute post shared by Union.

In a sweet video on Instagram, Kaavia posed in an Ariel costume, fitted with a purple seashell bikini top and a shiny turquoise tail. "You know we had to set off Halloween season right," Union's caption read. "May I present 'Ariel & Her Sea Legs' for awards consideration. #RepresentationMatters."

Halle Bailey, the star of the new live-action The Little Mermaid movie, saw the adorable video and shared her support in the comments, saying, "omg love it !"

Union replied: "I told you at the party Kaav was OBSESSED!!! Thank you for shining so bright my 🖤."

The video of Kaavia dressed as the iconic Disney mermaid received a plethora of supportive comments, too, as stars like Ludacris and John Boyega shared their love for the toddler's costume.