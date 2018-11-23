Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Celebrate First Thanksgiving with Daughter After Surrogacy

The Union-Wades had an extra-special Thanksgiving this year thanks to their new dinner guest.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade celebrated their first Thanksgiving with their newborn daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade. And they documented every precious moment on Instagram.

The new mom, 46, shared a snap of herself and Wade embracing the baby, writing, “Thankful and Happy. Very Thankful and Very Happy. Love to you and yours 🍁🤗 #HappyThanksgiving.”

In another snap, she shared a close-up shot of Kaavia sweetly smiling to the camera. “I meaaaannnn… ☺👶🏾☺👶🏾☺👶🏾 #HappyBaby #ProbablyGas,” she captioned the pic.

Later, Wade, 36, shared a video saying goodbye to Union and Kaavia as he left for Chicago to play in Friday’s Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls basketball game. His two-week paternity leave ended on Tuesday, when he played in a game against the Brooklyn Nets, after a seven-game hiatus.

At only two weeks old, Kaavia has already had quite a few memorable few days.

On Tuesday, Union and Wade both shared snaps of Kaavia meeting the one and only Oprah Winfrey. Kaavia accompanied her parents for an interview with the legendary television personality, which will air Saturday, Dec. 8, at 8 p.m. EST on OWN.

“We wanna thank @oprah for coming into our home to discuss our new bundle of joy!” Wade captioned a photo posing with Winfrey. “My baby @kaaviajames wore @ackeetreeclothing for her first meeting with Ms.Oprah!”

She also was the inspiration behind Wade’s latest ink. The new dad shared a photo of his freshly-tattooed shoulders on Instagram that spelled out “Kaavia James” on each side.

The couple welcomed their first daughter on Nov. 7, via surrogate, and announced her birth the next day with a series of photos from inside the hospital.

“We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl,” Union captioned her Instagram.

In her 2017 memoir, We’re Going to Need More Wine, Union revealed her struggles with fertility, writing that she “had eight or nine miscarriages” and underwent three years of failed IVF cycles.

This is Union’s first child, while Wade is dad to sons Xavier Zechariah, 5, Zion Malachi Airamis, 11, and Zaire Blessing Dwyane, 16. He also raises nephew Dahveon Morris, 17.