Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Spend Christmas in Hawaii with Family — Wearing Matching PJs!

Image zoom Dwyane Wade and his kids

Mele kalikimaka to the Union-Wade crew this Christmas.

In celebration of the holiday on Tuesday, Gabrielle Union posted a picturesque photo with husband Dwyane Wade spending time with their daughter Kaavia James, 13 months, and Wade’s 12-year-old Zion Malachi Airamis (Wade’s sons Xavier Zechariah, 6, and Zaire Blessing Dwyane, 17, plus nephew Dahveon, 18, were not pictured).

The actress’s sister, Tracy Union, also joined them for the adorable photo, which featured the family holding up Hawaiian shaka hand signals, fitting of their palm-tree-filled Maui backdrop.

The smiling group — save for little Kaavia, who is noticeably distracted by something beyond the camera — all wear matching holiday pajamas in the picture, as they curl up on a hammock.

“Merry Christmas from the Hawaii crew 🎄🎁🌈 #WadeWorldTour2019,” Union, 47, captioned the Christmas getaway post while on Wade’s Instagram account, the athlete shared a candid outtake from the mini photo shoot, writing “Happy Christmas Eve Eve!” on Monday.

Both Union and Wade, 37, shared photos and video from the family’s trip out on a boat to their Instagram Stories, showing them snorkeling on Christmas Day — and Wade explained Dahveon and Zaire’s absence from the trip, captioning a video of them back home on his Instagram feed, “It’s basketball season so our older boys couldn’t have an Hawaii Christmas like the rest of us. But i think they enjoyed their morning anyways. Merry Christmas @zaire @dahveonn we love you both‼️ #FamilyFaceTime.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Gabrielle Union and Zion Gabrielle Union/Instagram

Image zoom Gabrielle Union Gabrielle Union/Instagram

Image zoom Zion Wade Gabrielle Union/Instagram

Image zoom Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's daughter Kaavia James Gabrielle Union/Instagram

RELATED: Gabrielle Union Has Holiday Fun with Kids After AGT Firing: “Family Time Is the Best”

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, Union posted a pair of family photos featuring the couple with Kaavia and Zion. Two days later, the former Miami Heat player spoke out on Twitter about “some post-thanksgiving hate” he was seeing about the picture.

In response to objections by some social media users over the way Zion was dressed (in a slightly cropped top, showing off long nails), Wade fired back online, addressing the “stupidity” on Twitter.

“I’ve seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo. Stupidity is apart of this world we live in so I get it. But here’s the thing — I’ve been chosen to lead my family not y’all,” the retired NBA star wrote. “So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile!”

Wade, who has also been a source of support to his wife in the wake of her recent and controversial departure from America’s Got Talent, went on to respond to several other social media users, who praised the couple for “embracing” their children.

Image zoom Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union with Kaavia and Zion

RELATED VIDEO: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s Christmas Traditions







Christmas is a joyous celebration in Union and Wade’s household, but when it comes to gifts for their children, they don’t let Santa Claus take the credit.

In a story for OprahMag.com where she interviewed Tamron Hall, the L.A.’s Finest actress revealed why her husband wasn’t exactly on board with Jolly St. Nick.

“I’ll say to my husband, ‘Let’s tell the kids their Christmas gifts are from Santa.’ And my husband is like, ‘There’s no way in hell I’m letting these kids think that old white man is sneaking into our house and doing anything for them,’ ” Union said. “Because he didn’t grow up believing in Santa Claus.”

“We have these conversations when it comes to raising our children about where to draw the line between fantasy and ‘Hey, that’s not how life works,’ ” she added.

Image zoom Dwyane Wade with nephew Dahveon (L) and kids Zion and Zaire Dwyane Wade/Instagram

RELATED: Dwyane Wade Says Going for Full Custody Was “Tough” But “Beneficial” for Kids: “They Needed Me”

Wade recently opened up about parenting in an interview for Showtime’s All the Smoke podcast, where the athlete talked about supporting Zion on his child’s journey to “become into who she now eventually come into.”

“And for me … nothing changes in my love. Nothing changes in my responsibilities,” he added. “So, all I had to do now is get smarter, educate myself more. And that’s my job.”

The proud father said Zion and all his children inspire him deeply.

“First of all, you want to talk about strength and courage, my 12-year-old has way more than I have,” Wade said on the podcast. “You can learn something from your kids.”