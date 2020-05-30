Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Celebrate Zaya's 13th Birthday: 'Live Your Life Your Way'

"In a world where the color of your skin is deemed a threat you continue to be the bravest person I know and I’m gonna stand by your side until there isn’t anymore standing left to do," Dwyane Wade wrote

Zaya Wade is growing up!

On Friday, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade celebrated their child's 13th birthday, writing sweet tributes in honor of the teen on their respective Instagram accounts.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Union, 47, shared a photo of herself sharing a laugh with Zaya, captioning the heartwarming portrait, "Happy Birthday baby!!! I can't believe you are 13!! @zayawade you are such an inspiration and motivation to get my butt up everyday and fight."

"When I'm weary, frustrated, full of rage, I see your face and your joy and you living your best life and I want that for all of us," the actress continued. "I love you sooooo much kid!! Enjoy this day and everyday knowing you are loved, protected, respected, admired and celebrated."

Meanwhile, Wade, 38, posted a series of shots from what appeared to be an impromptu daddy-daughter photo shoot.

"I wanna take this moment to acknowledge you Zaya on your 13th birthday‼️" he wrote alongside the pictures, which showed the two posing on a balcony in front of a sunset. "I’ve woken up every day this week with low energy and not a lot of faith in people. But waking up and watching you smile, watching you walk in your truth and live your life your way is one of the greatest gifts I’ve been able to experience in my life."

The former Miami Heat star continued, "In a world where the color of your skin is deemed a threat you continue to be the bravest person I know and I’m gonna stand by your side until there isn’t anymore standing left to do. I love you more than words can articulate."

"I hope you feel all of my love today and everyday of your life," he added. "You’re Bold, You’re courageous, You are Zaya. Happy Birthday we LOVE you‼️"

Wade is also father to sons Xavier Zechariah, 6½, and Zaire Blessing Dwyane, 18, plus guardian to nephew Dahveon Morris, 18. He and Union share 18-month-old daughter Kaavia James.

Union recently opened up about the parenting approach she takes alongside her husband, whom she married in 2014 after first starting to date in 2009 and getting engaged in December 2013, in her cover story with Variety.

"With all of the love comes the hate too," Union said of Zaya, who came out as transgender earlier this year. "It's watching the love handle the hate that has been encouraging. We're just loving and accepting our kids, which is not revolutionary. To some people it's nuts."

"For those people who have spoken out so publicly against our family ... I'm not standing on my own," she added of the support she and Wade have received from the masses during Zaya's journey.

RELATED VIDEO: Proud Dad Dwyane Wade Felt 'Great Pleasure and Happiness' at Daughter Zaya’s Choir Concert

"The cavalry is arriving, and they are unafraid to stand in their truth and not be compromising when we look at right and wrong," Union said.

In February, Wade told PEOPLE that his hopes for Zaya are the same as for his other children: “For them to see their full potential.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

“As I’m raising [Zaya], as I’m raising my kids, you just try to put them in the best situations to be able to succeed in life,” he shared. “How I do that, and how me and my wife decide to do that, may be different than another family, but we want them to know there’s always unconditional love, that it will always be support.”