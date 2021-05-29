"Keep shining," Gabrielle Union wrote in a loving birthday message to the teen

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Celebrate Daughter Zaya’s 14th Birthday: 'We Are So Proud of You'

Happy Birthday, Zaya Wade!

In honor of Zaya's 14th birthday, Gabrielle Union shared a loving tribute to the teen.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy Birthday @zayawade," the actress, 48, wrote alongside a photo of Zaya striking a pose while wearing a colorful striped top and a pair of white pants with three-dimensional flowers on the side.

"14!!!! 🎂🎁🎈💥💥💥 We ❤ you so much and we are so proud of you! Keep shining my 🖤," Union added, passing along a sweet message on behalf of herself and husband Dwyane Wade.

Meanwhile, Dwyane offered a glimpse into his daughter's birthday festivities on Friday, showing a circular red carpet outside their home. "Someone birthday is tomorrow," he wrote alongside the clip.

Zaya Wade Credit: Dwayne Wade/Instagram

In addition to Zaya and their 2-year-old daughter Kaavia, the couple are also parents to Wade's son Xavier, 7 (whom he shares with an ex), son Zaire (who, like Zaya, is Wade's from a previous relationship) and Dahveon, Wade's nephew.

In his own birthday message, Dahveon wrote, "Happy birthday @zayawade I love you Soo much I will always have your back thru it all live it up 💞🤞🏽🤞🏽."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Wade and Union recently opened up to PEOPLE about their journey with Zaya, who came out as transgender last year.

"When I look at Zaya, I get hope," said Wade, 39. The retired NBA star went on to share that Zaya was 3 years old when he and his wife began discussing "possibilities" within her future.

"We decided to approach it a different way," he said. "I come from a locker room of a macho, male-dominant sport. But I started learning and I started to watch her. And from then on we started having more conversations."

RELATED VIDEO: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Open Up About Their Trans Journey with Daughter Zaya: 'We Had to Learn and Be Led'

When Zaya came out as trans, Union recalled there being an outpouring of "love" and "information."

"I didn't have many resources, so I just reached out to everyone I knew from social media," Union told PEOPLE. "Everyone responded with love, resources, and information."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

For the couple, who supports the LGBTQ+ community through their Wade Family Foundation, what's most important is to lead the way with love.