Kaavia Turns 2! Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Celebrate Their Daughter's Birthday: 'Light of Our Lives'

The couple celebrated a special day in their lives on Saturday: their baby girl’s second birthday. Alongside a sweet slideshow that showed just how much Kaavia has grown, Union, 48, shared a sweet tribute to her little “cutie," whom they welcomed via surrogate in 2018.

“The light of our lives. The spark to our joy in dark times. The giggler of farts. The eater of alllll the food. The dancer to the jams. The smart, funny, adventurous, cutie that gave us a different kind of purpose,” the actress wrote.

"We ♥️ you sooooo much," she added. "Happy Birthday babygirl."

Union is also a stepmother to Wade's daughter Zaya, 13, and his two sons Xavier Zechariah, 7 this month, and Zaire, 18

In his own loving tribute, Wade briefly touched on how Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ victory in the 2020 presidential election made the day even sweeter.

“November 7th was always a special day in my life because it’s my Mothers birthday but now it’s times that special,” he wrote. “Happy 2nd Birthday to my BOSS @kaaviajames🎈🎈🎈aka Shady baby aka 2020 Meme Mood Thank you for providing laughter and joy to our lives and so many other families!”

The retired NBA player, 38, also shared a touching tribute to his mother. “Happy 66th Birthday to my beautiful Mother @jolindaw 🎊🎈🎉 I hope you feel how much we love you on this day and every other day🖤🖤🖤,” he wrote in a separate post.

Although Kaavia may still have some growing up to do, she’s already been lovingly dubbed a “#shadybaby” by her parents.