Gabrielle Union's daughter Kaavia James is rarely one to hold back, especially in her mother's latest Instagram post

Gabrielle Union's Daughter Tells Actress Her Breath Stinks in Hilarious Video: 'It Be Your Own Kids'

Everyone's favorite "Shady Baby" is back — this time with a dose of honesty for her famous mom, Gabrielle Union.

Kaavia James Union Wade, the witty 3-year-old who inspired Union and Dwyane Wade's Shady Baby picture book, is the star of an Instagram reel shared on her mother's feed Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the clip, Kaavia tells the Being Mary Jane actress, 49, to "watch this" as she blows into her hand.

Confused by the gesture, Union asks, "Is that 'cause my breath stinks?"

"Yeah," the tot quickly replies, leading Union to ask, "So what should Mommy do since her breath stinks?"

Kaavia then instructs her to blow her breath into her hand, smiling at the camera with satisfaction as the video ends.

"It be your own kids," Union wrote over the video, along with a couple of laughing emojis. "@kaaviajames is something else," she added in the caption.

Kaavia is already a star in her own right. In January, she and Union were twinning with matching hairpieces in a video the actress posted. Kaavia rocked a curly wig while the Bring It On alum sported a fabulous high ponytail. Serving a classic hair flip and a foreign accent, Union told the camera, "Oh let me tell you about the time I was in Belgium ... "

Kaavia played around with her wig as Union asked her, "Remember that time girl? At the bar in Belgium? Remember?"

The child appeared to be distracted but Union continued, "Remember we were ordering Aperol spritzes, and it upset your tummy? Do you remember? You said, 'I don't do public restrooms,' and it was a whole thing in Belgium, remember?"

Kaavia broke her silence and mumbled a few words, to which Union responded, "Yes, and that's how you got out of it."

"Why are we like this?!" Union wrote on the clip, adding in the caption, "Can't take us anywhere!!!! 🤣😂🤣😂@kaaviajames whhhyyyyyyyyy."

RELATED VIDEO: Gabrielle Union Says Valentino Sent Her and Kaavia 'Mommy-and-Daughter Matching Bags'

Retired NBA star Wade echoed a similar sentiment and commented, "I can't leave y'all alone for 2secs 😂."

In December, Union proudly shared that Kaavia is "pretty ahead of schedule" in reaching her milestones, adding that there is one in particular that has been a "game changer."

"Her being able to count, her being able to identify certain words on the page, her being fully potty trained and asking for privacy," Union said, listing Kaavia's accomplishments.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Most importantly, however, Kaavia has no problem working the television and even "figured out the remote before Mom did!"