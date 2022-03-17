The Disney+ Cheaper by the Dozen remake stars Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff as the parents of a multiracial, blended family of 12

Gabrielle Union and Daughter Kaavia, 3, Wear Matching Outfits to Cheaper by the Dozen Premiere

The mother-daughter duo attended the premiere of their Cheaper by the Dozen remake in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday evening, where the actress, 49, and Kaavia, 3, matched in black and white ensembles.

Union wore the sequined outfit as top and skirt, exposing her midriff, while Kaavia's version was a halter dress she paired with black flats.

For the evening out, the Bring It On star was also joined by husband Dwyane Wade and daughter Zaya, as well as her on-screen husband, Zach Braff.

Union shared a series of posts on Instagram of herself and her family in complementing ensembles ahead of the film's premiere.

"Family Over Everything. #CheaperByTheDozen," the proud mom wrote alongside photographs of herself, Wade, 40, Kaavia and Zaya, 14.

Another post shared on the social media platform featured the actress standing with Kaavia behind her, before posing solo.

"Feeling it," Union wrote beside the stylish snaps, also including two black heart emojis.

Disney+'s Cheaper by the Dozen remake stars Union and Braff, 46, as parents within a multiracial, blended family of 12.

The film is a "funny and heartwarming story of the raucous exploits of a blended family of 12, the Bakers, as they navigate a hectic home life while simultaneously managing their family business," according to an official synopsis.

The reboot comes 18 years after the 2003 film starring Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt debuted in theaters. The original Cheaper by the Dozen came out in 1950 and was based on the autobiographical book of the same name by Frank Bunker Gilbreth Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey.