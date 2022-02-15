Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Models Her Kids Line in Poolside Photo: 'My Little Valentine'

Kaavia, who is known for her grumpy faces in photos, this time flashed a smile and struck a pose with her arms in the air, sporting her rainbow-striped swimsuit , featuring halter straps and layered ruffles. She previously modeled the collection in a campaign with her mom and NBA dad Dwyane Wade .

Union spoke to PEOPLE about helping her daughter through the design process for her debut line, which dropped earlier this month. "As the line developed and we started narrowing our focus, we really took our cues from what she sparks to," she said.

"So by the time we got down to our favorites, we're showing her the materials and we're like, 'Touch these and try these samples on, and this, that and the other.' Anything she was like 'no,' as much as we might have loved it, it's not in the line. That's just it," Union added. "So we gave her the agency to have a real say-so. It's her name on it! This is her legacy. So she's got to love it."