Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Models Her Kids Line in Poolside Photo: 'My Little Valentine'
Gabrielle Union is full of love this Valentine's Day.
The Cheaper by the Dozen star, 49, shared an adorable poolside photo Monday of her 3-year-old daughter Kaavia James in a one-piece from the toddler's new children's clothing collection with Janie and Jack. "My Lil Valentine," Union wrote in the caption.
Kaavia, who is known for her grumpy faces in photos, this time flashed a smile and struck a pose with her arms in the air, sporting her rainbow-striped swimsuit, featuring halter straps and layered ruffles. She previously modeled the collection in a campaign with her mom and NBA dad Dwyane Wade.
They were met with love from fans and friends in the comments section. "Oooooh!!!" Iman wrote. Storm Reid and JoJo commented with heart-eye emojis.
RELATED: Why Gabrielle Union Says She Lets Daughter Kaavia Dress Herself Ahead of Janie and Jack Launch
Union spoke to PEOPLE about helping her daughter through the design process for her debut line, which dropped earlier this month. "As the line developed and we started narrowing our focus, we really took our cues from what she sparks to," she said.
"So by the time we got down to our favorites, we're showing her the materials and we're like, 'Touch these and try these samples on, and this, that and the other.' Anything she was like 'no,' as much as we might have loved it, it's not in the line. That's just it," Union added. "So we gave her the agency to have a real say-so. It's her name on it! This is her legacy. So she's got to love it."
RELATED VIDEO: Gabrielle Union Recalls the 'Trauma' of Husband Dwyane Wade Having a Baby with Another Woman
Kaavia's best friend Crosby Sparrow, son of actress Nicole Lyn and entrepreneur Chad Easterling, also appeared in the campaign as their friendship inspired part of the collection. "Her friendships, for Kaav, her best friends are everything," Union said. "So we had to figure out a way of incorporating that friendship into the line."
The Bring It On actress married Wade, 40, in Miami in Aug. 2014, becoming stepmother to his children Zaire, 20, Zaya, 14, and 8-year-old Xavier. They welcomed Kaavia in Nov. 2018.