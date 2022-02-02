Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Gabrielle Union's daughter Kaavia has her own opinions when it comes to things — and her fashion is no exception!

Dubbed the "shady baby" by Mom and NBA superstar father Dwyane Wade, the 3-year-old is allowed to make all of her own wardrobe selections, except on one occasion.

"The only time we may step in is if, sometimes she goes to two different schools," Gabrielle tells PEOPLE ahead of her daughter's collection with children's retail brand Janie and Jack. "But one school is on the other side of the hill and it's a 20-degree swing difference. So when it looks hot or sunny over here, we're like, 'We have to check the weather.' So we're like, 'No, you have to wear a jacket or a sweater. You have to go back up there.' But otherwise, we don't really."

The actress believes in letting her children express themselves through their outfits as long as there's no massive clean-up involved for Mom and Dad.

"As long as all your parts are covered, and for Kaav, you can get to the bathroom on your own and it doesn't inspire accidents," Union says. "Do you, boo. You know?"

With the help of her parents, who also star in the ads for the new duds, Kaavia's line finally has come to life after a year-and-a-half in the making. Everything from the floral block print top to the halter terry romper has a little touch of their baby girl in them.

"As the line developed, and we started narrowing our focus, we really took our cues from what she sparks to," Union says. "So by the time we got down to our favorites, we're showing her the materials. And we're like, 'Touch these and try these samples on,' and this, that, and the other. Anything she was like, 'No,' as much as we might have loved it, it's not in the line. That's just it. So we gave her the agency to have a real say so. It's her name on it! This is her legacy. So she's got to love it."

Another inspiration in Kaavia's life is her BFF Crosby Sparrow, son of actress Nicole Lyn and entrepreneur Chad Easterling.

The two pals appear together in the campaign, modeling the line that has options for clothing and accessories from sizes newborn-6 in stores and up to size 18 online. With prices ranging from $10.50-$74, there's something for every sex and style, something that was really important to the family.