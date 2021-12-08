Donning a red and white Santa-inspired outfit, 3-year-old Kaavia James was hesitant to get onstage with her fellow classmates for their school's annual holiday show

Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Looks Unimpressed at School Show: 'We Shoulda Done The Grinch'

Kaavia James is not here for the holidays!

The adorable 3-year-old daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade looked unimpressed at a recent school performance ahead of the holiday season.

On Sunday, Union, 49, shared a hilarious clip of her daughter on Instagram, with the caption, "They say the holiday season is upon us. Kaavia James disagrees 😂😂😂😂😂😂"

The video shows the toddler, who was donning a red and white Santa-inspired outfit, hesitant to get onstage with her fellow classmates for their school's annual holiday show.

In the video, Kaavia reluctantly walks toward the stage. As she makes her way past Wade, 39, she gives her dad a high-five, before she sweetly falls into his arms. The clip then jumps to the toddler onstage, looking seemingly unamused by the spectacle.

Kaavia's big sister Zaya Wade wrote in the comments: "Lol love her."

"This gave me the best laugh i love this little soul!😍😂👏" wrote actress and mom Jenna Dewan.

Another two clips shared to Kaavia's personal Instagram account on Sunday showed the tot giving her classmate some serious side-eye while on stage.

"If you were wondering how my holiday pageant at school went… We shoulda done The Grinch. #ShadyBaby," read the caption.

On Friday, the Bring It On alum admitted she wouldn't be able to make it to her daughter's holiday performance. Alongside a series of snapshots of her sweetly embracing Kaavia, Union got candid about the ups and downs of working motherhood on Instagram.

"Hardest part about being a working Mom is missing important events in your kid's lives. Today I missed @kaaviajames holiday program at school and felt so awful to disappoint her," she wrote. "So I did the next best thing and I became her hype woman before I left for work. 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰"

Union and Wade have been married since 2014. In addition to Kaavia James, Union is also stepmom to Wade's children — Zaire, 19, Zaya, 14, and Xavier, 8.

Last year, Union penned an essay for Refinery29 where she declared, "I absolve myself of 'mom guilt."

"Coming into the parenting game late, as a 46-year-old rookie with my first biological daughter, Kaavia, I had already experienced the best and the worst of what the world has to offer," Union wrote. "I have decided I'm not going to feel guilty for working. I'm not going to feel guilty for self-care. I'm not going to feel guilty for prioritizing myself, because I know I can't be a great mom if I'm not a great person."

"I refuse to take on guilt," she added. "Because even when you succumb to all the guilt and stress, and you do everything that society tells you you're supposed to do to be a perfect mom, your kid might still get an F. Your son might display misogyny and toxic masculinity. Your daughter may be the absolute opposite of what society says is an acceptable woman. You could be perfect, or you could be less than perfect, and your kids are going to be who they are. All we can do is our best to instill some peace, joy, grace, compassion, and a sense of community. All we can hope is that we raise people who are going to be accountable for themselves."