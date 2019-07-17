Gabrielle Union and Baby Kaavia Are 'Settled and Serving' in Glamorous Mother-Daughter Photo

Image zoom Gabrielle Union and daughter Kaavia April Belle Photos

The apple certainly doesn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to Gabrielle Union and her 8-month-old daughter Kaavia James.

On Tuesday, the actress and America’s Got Talent judge, 46, shared a glamorous mother-daughter picture to her Instagram account that showed just how much both beauties look alike. Photographer April Belle captured the ladies in the shot, which the star captioned, “Settled and Serving.”

Union wore a turquoise two-piece with a statement necklace, covered by a coordinating Aphrodite Goddess Kaftan by Sai Sankoh’s self-titled resort-wear brand (“Thanks for doing my kaftan such justice,” Sankoh wrote in her own Instagram post of the picture).

Kaavia, meanwhile, matched her mom in a printed dress and head wrap. The outfit was first seen on the youngster back on July 6, when Union shared a photo of her daughter in the look on the Instagram account she and husband Dwyane Wade run for Kaavia.

Both were styled by stylist Thomas Christos — who also dressed Union, Wade and Kaavia when the trio made their first red carpet appearance as a family at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards last Thursday.

The baby girl looked adorable in a white sundress paired with white sandals while her mom wore a peacock-patterned cocktail dress by Antonio Berardi and gold heels. The actress had her hair styled in cornrows and Wade, 37, looked dapper in a black short suit paired with sneakers and checkered socks.

“It’s amazing,” he told reporters of having Kaavia with them at the event. “Obviously our story is very documented and we were waiting on her arrival for a long time. … It’s a lot for her but she will look back at these moments and appreciate them when she comes back again and she’s walking.”

Though this marked Kaavia’s “first big carpet,” Wade shared that “she didn’t cry” and joked that they had a “stern talk in the car” where the couple “bribed” their daughter “with Puffs.”

Kaavia’s latest milestone is that she has a habit of “nodding,” Union said — and the former Miami Heat player chimed in that the new action was something that made their baby girl’s family “laugh for two hours.”

“She’s very particular about everything, just like her mother,” he continued. “But I love it because she lets you know who she is and what she wants and what she doesn’t want and what she loves, so it makes it easier for me to be like, ‘Oh, you don’t want that? Okay, cool.’ “

Union later shared a photo from the awards show on her Instagram, captioning it, “Once upon a slime.”

Wade and Union married in August 2014 after five years of dating in a lavish ceremony in Miami. Family and friends were there, including pal John Legend, who performed.

The couple welcomed baby Kaavia in November, via surrogate. Wade is also dad to three sons — Xavier Zechariah, 5½, Zion Malachi Airamis, 12, and Zaire Blessing Dwyane, 17 — and guardian to nephew Dahveon, 17.

“He’s my best friend. All we do is laugh when we’re together,” Union told PEOPLE in 2017 of Wade.