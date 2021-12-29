Everyone's favorite "Shady Baby" appeared in an Instagram video to offer her followers a pro tip for the new year

Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia James Is All Business as She Heads into 2022

Kaavia James Union Wade is ready take on the new year.

The precocious 3-year-old daughter of Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union appears in a cute Instagram video of herself talking on a walkie talkie.

The short clip shared on Wednesday was captioned with a direct message to her 1.8 million followers: "As per my last email of 2021, TEXT ME."

Earlier this month, Union bragged about her daughter in an interview with E! News and revealed that she is "pretty ahead of schedule" in reaching her milestones

"Her being able to count, her being able to identify certain words on the page, her being fully potty trained and asking for privacy," said Union, 49, of Kaavia's accomplishments, before adding that her daughter's "language skills are off the charts."

"She could turn on the TV herself and find her very specific YouTube videos that she wants to watch. Yeah, she's pretty dang dynamic," the Bring It On star also gushed.

Kaavia recently celebrated the holidays with her parents in Hawaii. The family documented their adventures on social media. Wade shared a series of images from the group hiking, swimming at waterfall and posing together.

"Merry Christmas Eve 🥾," Wade wrote on Instagram.

Union also shared a short clip of herself cuddling with Kaavia and Wade, 39, near a waterfall. She captioned the video, "Merry Christmas 🎄🎁 🌈🥶 Love & Light Good People."

Wade and Union have been married since 2014 and welcomed Kaavia in 2018.

The former Miami Heat player also shares daughter Zaya, 14, and son Zaire Blessing Dwyane, 19, with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches, to whom he was wed from 2002 until 2010. Wade is also dad to Xavier Zechariah, 8, from a previous relationship.

The three-time NBA champion previously spoke to PEOPLE about raising his four children and allowing his kids to be themselves.