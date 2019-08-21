Gabrielle Union Says Daughter Kaavia's Unique First Word Is Fitting: She's 'Her Own Person'

Kaavia James has a mind of her own.

On Tuesday, Gabrielle Union shared a video of her 9-month-old daughter reciting her first word (nay, phrase) — “Bye-bye” — which she told PEOPLE later that evening was fitting for Kaavia’s personality.

“I thought saying ‘Mom’ or ‘Dad’ first was sort of natural, but then she started saying ‘Bye,’ which says it all,” said the America’s Got Talent judge, 46, at a live event for the reality competition show on Tuesday night in Hollywood. “She’s very much her own person.”

“We say ‘Hi’ and ‘Hey’ so she kinda gets that, she says that pretty okay,” Union added. “But when we leave her, we say ‘Bye-bye,’ and that’s what stuck. And that’s what is super clear. She’s very articulate with the ‘Bye-bye.’ “

Union and husband Dwyane Wade‘s baby girl certainly has her own opinions not only on her vocabulary, but when it comes to her pint-sized fashion picks, too.

And as it turns out, Kaavia already has the better wardrobe, according to the Being Mary Jane star. “Dwyane and I thought we knew how to serve a look until Kaavia James came through to show us how it’s done,” she told PEOPLE last week. “Mama is just trying to keep up!”

Three months after launching her New York & Company Baby Collection starring Kaavia, Union delivered another — the “I’m Perfect” collection — that is just as stylish as it is empowering. And the star created it with motherhood and her baby daughter in mind.

“I’m really having fun with dressing Kaavia because time is flying and I know she’ll be picking her own outfits soon enough,” she told PEOPLE. “Being a new mom, I am all about comfort, affordability and looks that are easy to wear.”

And though Kaavia won’t even celebrate her first birthday until November, Union is already looking forward to giving her daughter pieces from the “I’m Perfect” capsule, as well as her own collection.

“I can’t wait to show her the pieces from her own Kaavi James collection which were inspired by her so I plan on holding on to those,” the actress told PEOPLE. “Kaavi has a very distinct personality and she’s very active, so often what I think looks great isn’t practical for her.”

“While I love twinning with her, I cannot wait to encourage her to express her individuality,” she added.