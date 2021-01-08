"You could have one and Mom could have one," Gabrielle Union told her daughter while trying to steal a piece of her pasta

That's Amore! Watch Gabrielle Union and Daughter Kaavia Fight Over Pasta in Adorable Video

Kaavia James isn't sharing her pasta with anyone — even her own mother.

On Thursday night, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's adorable 2-year-old daughter didn't hold back about expressing her opinion on sharing her food in a hilarious Instagram video Union, 48, posted on Instagram.

"Let me just share that last [bit]," the actress told her little girl while Kaavia dug into her bowl of pasta — and let out a grunt of displeasure as her mom tried to get in on the action.

"There's, like, three pieces left," Union told Kaavia after taking a short break to hold in a laugh off camera. "You could have one and Mom could have one."

But the toddler only continued to chow down, looking at Union and declaring without hesitation, "No."

The actress then took a different approach, trying to get around Kaavia with a fork. But the toddler was ready, grabbing the utensil from her mama and laughing at her success.

But that wasn't the end of the saga, though. Union eventually managed to procure a piece of pasta — but was thwarted by Kaavia, who grabbed it right back and said, "No, Mama!" before placing it back in her bowl.

"Why can't Mama have any pasta?" the star asked her daughter, joking, "You sound like a Hollywood producer: 'No pasta!' "

Kaavia certainly doesn't play around when it comes to food. Back in May, the toddler attempted — and hilariously failed — the viral snack challenge that was making the rounds on TikTok at the time.

As soon as the Bring it On actress left the room after leaving out a tray containing Bitsy's Brainfood, the then-18-month old quickly ran over and took a bite out of her favorite snack.

Union then returned to the room to find Kaavia indulging in the treat. "I thought we were gonna wait? No?" she told her daughter, before allowing her to continue eating.