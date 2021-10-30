Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Daughter Kaavia Dresses as Adele for Halloween in Cute Recreation

Gabrielle Union shared photos of her 2½-year-old daughter wearing a dress similar to the one Adele wore in September

Adele has a famous mini look-alike for Halloween!

On Saturday, Gabrielle Union shared a collection of photos on Instagram featuring her daughter Kaavia James wearing a sleeveless black dress and poofy white sleeves, similar to the one worn by the 33-year-old pop star to Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis and Marlen P's wedding in September.

Union, 49, teased that her child's new album is "dropping soon" in the caption. (Adele's new album 30 will be released on Nov. 19.)

Proud dad Dwyane Wade also shared photos of his daughter's Halloween look on his Instagram Story.

Crosby Sparrow, the son of Chad Easterling and Nicole Lyn, joined Kaavia, who turns 3 in November, as Adele's current boyfriend Rich Paul in a photo shared on an Instagram page for the 3-year-old boy.

A source told PEOPLE this summer that Adele and Paul, 39, had been dating "for a few months" before making their relationship public in July during Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

The "Easy on Me" singer later told Vogue that she "didn't mean to go public" with their relationship at the time. "I just wanted to go to the game," she said. "I just love being around him. I just love it."

In early September, a source told PEOPLE that the couple's relationship was "getting more serious" and that Adele is "very happy" and "having fun" with her relationship.

"They went to LeBron James' party together. He often brings her around his friends. She seems to be getting along with everyone. They act like they are getting more serious," the insider said, adding that the two were spending "a lot of time together."