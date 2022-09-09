Gabrielle Union and Daughter Kaavia Make Cranky Faces as They Have 'Meltdowns' During Heatwave

"This heatwave is taking us THROUGH it! All the emotions," the star wrote on Instagram

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

Published on September 9, 2022 10:28 AM
Gabrielle Union and Kaavia
Photo: Gabrielle Union-Wade/Instagram

Gabrielle Union and daughter Kaavia James are doing their best to beat the heat.

Earlier this week, the Bring It On star, 49, shared a funny video with her 3-year-old daughter from the family's Labor Day weekend beach vacation.

In the clip, Union and Kaavia make cranky faces at the camera as they sit side-by-side on a porch that overlooks the ocean. The mother-daughter duo wear bathing suits while trying to stay cool amid a heatwave.

"This heatwave is taking us THROUGH it! All the emotions," Union wrote on Instagram. "Take a guess whose has more meltdowns. And if you guessed me, you are absolutely correct. 😵‍💫🥵🥵🥵🥵🤬🤬🤬😤"

Dad Dwyane Wade dropped two red heart emojis in the comments of the post.

On Monday, the couple documented their Labor Day weekend beach vacation with Kaavia in another post on Instagram.

The trio snapped a slew of oceanside photos as well as a few pictures while relaxing in the sand closer to the water. In one sweet selfie taken by Wade, Kaavia sat on her mom's lap in a beach chair while throwing their hands into the air.

Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwayne Wade family vacation
Gabrielle Union-Wade/Instagram

Wade, 40, wore a matching Budweiser jersey and hat while the Cheaper By the Dozen actress looked stylish in a black bikini. Kaavia wore a pair of black shorts and a t-shirt before switching into a striped one-piece for the beach.

"Our favorite place in the world, is wherever we're together 🖤," the couple captioned the photos.

The retired NBA player is also dad to 15-year-old daughter Zaya and sons Zaire, 20, and Xavier, 8, from previous relationships. He's also served as legal guardian to his nephew, Dahveon Morris, 20.

