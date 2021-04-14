Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia, 2, Borrows Mom's Accessories for Cute Matching Moment

"It's official. She's borrowing my things," Gabrielle Union jokes while sharing a side-by-side of herself and Kaavia James

Gabrielle Union has a mini me!

The actress, 48, shared a side-by-side photo on Instagram over the weekend, showing herself rocking her hair up with Prada accessories, as well as a photo of her 2-year-old daughter Kaavia James borrowing the same accessories for a look of her own.

"It's official. She's borrowing my things. Mama & @kaaviajames ❤️❤️," Union captioned the mother-daughter fashion moment.

While Kaavia, whom Union shares with husband Dwyane Wade, likes sharing Mom's wardrobe, she isn't all for sharing her snacks with her famous parents. In January, Union shared a hilarious video on Instagram in which Kaavia didn't hold back about expressing her opinion on sharing food.

"Let me just share that last [bit]," she told her little girl while Kaavia dug into her bowl of pasta — and let out a grunt of displeasure as her mom tried to get in on the action. "There's, like, three pieces left," Union told Kaavia after taking a short break to hold in a laugh off camera. "You could have one and Mom could have one."

The toddler, however, only continued to chow down, looking at Union and declaring without hesitation, "No."

In July, Union told PEOPLE about teaching her daughter to have "self-love and pride" in her hair. She explained that she and Wade, 39, "are constantly reaffirming our kids, especially now, when there are so many external forces that are anti-Black. It is always pride and live your best life and live your best Black life. And let your curls do what they do."

Union also talked about brushing off the haters on social media who make disparaging remarks about her toddler's hair.