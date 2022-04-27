Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Gabrielle Union's 3-year-old daughter was fascinated by the star's latest wig in a funny Instagram video

Gabrielle Union's Daughter Has Hilarious Reaction to the Actress' New Wig: 'I'm Just Loving Your Hair'

Gabrielle Union's 3-year-old daughter isn't one to hold back her thoughts –– and her reaction to the star's latest wig is no exception.

In a candid video Union, 49, shared on Instagram Wednesday, she holds Kaavia James as the tot plays with the Being Mary Jane alum's wig.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Yeah, I'm just loving your hair mommy," Kaavia says.

"Oh, you like it?" Union asks. "It looks different?"

Kaavia surprisingly says, "Um, no."

"No? It doesn't look different?" a taken aback Union asks.

"No, it just looks like .... like this hair," Kaavia continues as she keeps playing with the star's wig.

"The wig hair? It looks like the wig hair?" Union questions.

Another woman then enters the room as Kaavia gushes over the wig, telling her, "My mommy has hair... Look at this, my mom's hair."

The woman tells Kaavia that Union's wig has "texture", a word that Kaavia repeats as she swirls her fingers through Union's hair.

"Oop. Casual drag," Union wrote on the cute video, adding the caption, "When you wear your work wig home. @kaaviajames really basically said "well bless your heart" #Texture 🤣😂🤣😂"

Union isn't shy about sharing her and Kaavia's hilarious interactions on social media.

Last month, the witty toddler told Union her breath didn't smell too good. In an Instagram video, Kaavia told the Bring It On alum to "watch this" as she blew into her hand.

Confused by the gesture, Union asked, "Is that 'cause my breath stinks?"

"Yeah," the tot quickly replied, leading Union to ask, "So what should Mommy do since her breath stinks?"

Kaavia then instructed her to blow her breath into her hand, smiling at the camera with satisfaction as the video ended.

RELATED VIDEO: Gabrielle Union Jokes 3-Year-Old Daughter Kaavia Calls Parents by Their 'Full Government Names'

"It be your own kids," Union wrote over the video, along with a couple of laughing emojis. "@kaaviajames is something else," she added in the caption.

Last April, Union and husband Dwyane Wade, with whom she shares Kaavia, opened up about how the tot served as inspiration for their children's book Shady Baby.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"People see themselves in Kaav," Wade, 40, told PEOPLE. "Some days you don't feel like doing your hair. And some days you want to give people shade."