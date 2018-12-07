Gabrielle Union Claps Back at Mommy Shamers Who Slammed Her for Kissing Baby Kaavia on the Lips

Gabrielle Union isn’t letting the mommy shamers get to her!

On Thursday, the new mom, who welcomed her first child Kaavia James via surrogate on Nov. 7, shared a video of herself planting sweet smooches on the baby girl’s lips.

While the video left most fans with baby fever, others warned her against the dangers of kissing a newborn on the mouth.

“Ahhhh didn’t anyone tell you you shouldn’t kiss a baby in the mouth. Even your own. She’s beautiful though,” one fan wrote in the comment section of Union’s post.

“She’s gorgeous, but no kissing babies on the mouth,” another user commented.

In addition to the kissing, some fans claimed to notice something wrong with little Kaavia’s breathing.

“She is breathing very very hard. The pull is showing. Signs we are taught by doctor to look for asthmatic children. Please take a look at this @gabunion. Adorable just be safe,” one fan wrote.

Union, 46, later responded, writing, “Hey guys I appreciate all the concern about kisses on the mouth and labored breathing, I am blessed enough to have a nurse here with us while at work.”

“Kaav is healthy and I don’t even touch her without washing and sanitizing myself and everything and everyone that comes into contact with her.”

“No visits with sick folk and even all of Oprah’s crew got whooping cough vaccinations and current on all vaccinations to be in our home,” Union said in reference to her upcoming special with Oprah Winfrey, Oprah at Home with Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade & Their New Baby.

“If you think I waited this long and went thru [sic] all this to put my baby in harm’s way… you got another thing coming,” Union concluded.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the only backlash Union has faced since her baby girl’s arrival.

When announcing Kaavia’s birth, Union, who previously suffered numerous pregnancy losses, shared a sweet shot of herself and her husband Dwyane Wade holding their newborn wearing a hospital gown, which facilitates skin-to-skin bonding.

The new parents discussed the hurtful moment during their interview with Winfrey, 64,.

“For me, the most hurtful thing was once we had our baby and everybody started talking about, ‘Why is she in the bed holding the baby? Why she got a gown on? Why is she acting like she just had a baby?'” he recalls. “Once again, people are uneducated on the process and why we decided to go skin-to-skin as soon as our baby came out.”