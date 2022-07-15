The video of Union and Dwyane Wade's daughter's first ride was shared on the 3-year-old's Instagram page

Gabrielle Union Cheers on Daughter Kaavia, 3, as She Learns to Ride a Bike: 'There You Go!'

Gabrielle Union is her daughter's biggest cheerleader!

On Thursday, Union, 49, cheered on her daughter Kaavia James, 3, as she learned to ride a bike. In a cute video posted to Kaavia's Instagram page Thursday, Kaavia wears a pink t-shirt and denim shorts as she rides a pink bike with her mom hovering close behind.

"Picture me rollin. It's on now!!" the video's caption reads. "Whatchall want from the store, I'm about to make a run real quick #ToddlersOfInstagram"

Union, who shares Kaavia with husband Dwyane Wade, 40, supported her daughter as Kaavia pedaled forward, slowly but confidently. At the end of the video, the sentence "Mommy, I got this," appeared on the screen as Kaavia picks up speed.

Earlier this month, Union shared some photos from the Wade's Fourth of July festivities. The family enjoyed time together with their kids at the beach and pool. In one photo from their celebration, the couple is in the water with daughters Kaavia and Zaya, 15.

In another sweet video, Union and Kaavia appear in matching suits. Union opts for a bikini in the red, white, and blue print while Kaavia wears a one-piece. The mother-daughter duo dance together with Latto's "It's Givin" playing over the clip.

"Me and @kaaviajames twinnin and grinnin," she captioned the video. "Big 4th of July/Hot Links/Rose' energy ❤️❤️❤️🎇🧨🎆"

Along with Kaavia and Zaya, the retired NBA player is father to sons Zaire, 20, and Xavier, 8, from previous relationships, and he's served as legal guardian to his nephew Dahveon Morris, 20.

Gabrielle Union and Daughter Kaavia are Stylish as Ever in Matching Bikinis Credit: Gabrielle Union/Instagram

In April, Wade joked about the frequent questions about Kaavia, who has become a favorite of social media.

"I've done a lot of cool things in my life, well I thought I did," Wade teased on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "And forget the championships and the other things I've done, everywhere I go it's like, 'So how's Kaavia?' And I'm like, 'She's great, but let's talk about why I'm here.' "

Speaking of his daughter's influence on social media, Wade added, "It's this thing about Kaavia where people have started following her, the captions on her photos, it kind of says everything we wanna say, we just can't say it."