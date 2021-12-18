Gabrielle Union Celebrates Daughter Kaavia James' Latest Milestone: 'It's Been a Game Changer'

Gabrielle Union revealed that 3-year-old daughter Kaavia James "figured out the remote before Mom did"

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's daughter is growing up!

The 49-year-old actress told E! News in an interview published Friday that Kaavia James, 3, is "pretty ahead of schedule" in reaching her milestones — but there is one in particular that has been a "game changer."

"Her being able to count, her being able to identify certain words on the page, her being fully potty trained and asking for privacy," Union said, listing Kaavia's accomplishments, adding that her daughter's "language skills are off the charts."

Most importantly, it seems, Kaavia has no problem working the television and even "figured out the remote before Mom did!"

Union added, "Not sure what milestone that is in what book but for Kav, it's been a game changer. She could turn on the TV herself and find her very specific YouTube videos that she wants to watch. Yeah, she's pretty dang dynamic."

Still, Kaavia doesn't let her parents forget she's a typical toddler. "Then she has a tantrum and you're like, 'Wait, oh, wait, you're not 100 years old. You're a baby that cried because somebody put a tomato on your pasta and now you're crying for the next four hours and you've decided that that person doesn't like you because there's a tomato,' " the Bring It On star continued. "It's a whole thing."

Union and Wade have been married since 2014. In addition to Kaavia, Union is also stepmom to Wade's children, sons Zaire, 19, and Xavier, 8, plus daughter Zaya, 14.

While Kaavia has already developed some handy skills, Union said she wants to take things up a notch.

"She's been spoken to in Spanish since birth but, like, it's time to start Mandarin? Maybe Cantonese! I don't know. She's a freaking sponge," the Being Mary Jane alum shared. "She seems like she could do pretty much anything. Yeah, we're trying to just come up with different ways of challenging her because she's kind of off the charts."

Earlier this month, Union opened up about one of the most challenging parts of being a busy actress and mother.

In a candid Instagram post, she wrote, "Hardest part about being a working Mom is missing important events in your kid's lives. Today I missed @kaaviajames holiday program at school and felt so awful to disappoint her."