Gabrielle Union Rocks a Bikini During Pool Time with Her 'Ride or Die,' Daughter Kaavia

Gabrielle Union also shared photos and a video of her being a "horse" for Kaavia, proving a mother's job is never done

Summer is still going strong for Gabrielle Union and Kaavia James!

The actress and her 21-month-old daughter indulged in a sunny pool session over the weekend, enjoying a fun-filled, refreshing dip together in coordinating sky blue swimwear.

Kaavia's one-piece — which she showed off while splashing alongside her mama and sporting a big smile — featured multicolored puff balls around the neckline, while Union's bikini, boasting cut-outs on the bottom portion, showed off the 47-year-old star's fit frame.

"My Ride or Die 👶🏾," Union captioned her cute Sunday post, tagging her daughter's official Instagram account and adding a string of emojis: "🥰🤣🥰🤣🥰🤣🥰🤣🥰🤣🥰."

On Kaavia's account, a video posted Monday morning supplied a little more context to one photo shared by Union, which showed the toddler perched atop her mom's back as the latter was bent forward on the ground.

The clip (played over Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road") gave a glimpse at Kaavia riding on Union's back in multiple sessions, both with Union walking upright and crawling on the ground. She jostled her daughter around gently, with Kaavia clearly enjoying every moment.

In the final set of footage — taken during their mother-daughter pool day — Kaavia went one step further and grabbed her mama's sun hat right off her head, trying it on for size on herself.

"I took my horse down to Old Town Rd and now I need a new horse. I saved my receipt 👶🏾," read the post's hilarious caption.

Between bonding sessions with her baby girl, Union makes sure her cup is as full as it can be by prioritizing self-care whenever possible — and encourages other moms to do the same.

"We're super conditioned to not center ourselves in our own stories," Union (who's mom to Kaavia and stepmom to husband Dwyane Wade's children, including 13-year-old Zaya) told Katie Lowes earlier this month on her Katie's Crib Shondaland podcast.

"Anything less than giving every part of ourselves to other people [and] we're that selfish bitch, we're the bad mom, we're the bad wife, we're the bad friend when you don't give every piece of yourself to everyone else whenever they feel like they need it," she continued.