Gabrielle Union Launches Baby Collection at New York & Company — Inspired by Daughter Kaavia!

Gabrielle Union‘s “shady baby” might just be a mini fashion designer in the making.

The Being Mary Jane actress, 46, her 5-month-old daughter Kaavia James and their pup Tre’ Wade star in a campaign for Union’s newest venture: a clothing line just for babies aged 0 to 24 months, with New York & Company.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The sweet capsule collection, called Kaavi James by Gabrielle Union, includes pieces (many unisex!) inspired by her baby girl, ranging from $15 to $45.

Featuring patterns like polka dots, tie-dye, leopard print and stripes, the array of dresses, T-shirts, onesies and more contains pieces that bear sweet sayings like “Dream” and even “#shadybaby” — inspired by Union and husband Dwyane Wade‘s hilarious hashtag they use on photos of Kaavia, referring to her signature mean-mug expression.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Gabrielle Union and daughter Kaavia New York & Company

Gabrielle Union and daughter Kaavia New York & Company

RELATED: Supermodel Karolina Kurkova Creates “Timeless” Baby Collection with Cybex

The L.A.’s Finest actress and her NBA star husband, 37, welcomed baby Kaavia via surrogate on Nov. 7 — and her hilarious faces inspired the hashtag used by her parents.

“She looks just like Dad, but I’d like to think the attitude is from me,” Union told PEOPLE of her little girl in February. “She will stare into your soul and tell you about yourself through her eyes.”

Kaavia has her own Instagram page (which is run by Union and Wade) filled with photos of the serious faces she makes, and the captions couldn’t be funnier.

RELATED VIDEO: How New Mom Gabrielle Union Got Through Daughter Kaavia’s “Phase of Not Napping”



It’s hard to argue with Kaavia, considering her fashion seems to already be on point at such a young age.

Aside from inspiring her mom’s new line, she has “given” her dad tips on what to wear and not to wear (the two even twinned at Wade’s final home game with the Miami Heat last month!).

“I said Daddy lets slay in Winter White … Cut to 😐👶🏾🤷🏾‍♀️,” read the sassy caption on a January side-by-side photo of Kaavia and a younger Wade, both in white. “I’m curious if @gqstyle has seen @dwyanewade early fash-SHONS. Man had the nerve to hit em with the hand in the pocket. I cannot. #ShadyBaby“

Kaavi James by Gabrielle Union is available for purchase now on nyandcompany.com and in select stores.