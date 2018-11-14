Gabrielle Union Says Her Newborn Baby Smells Like 'Heaven' in Adorable Mother-Daughter Photo

Gabrielle Union is in baby bliss!

On Tuesday, just six days after Union, 46, and her husband Dwyane Wade welcomed their first child together via surrogate, the Breaking In star shared a sweet shot of her snuggling her new baby girl.

“🍓x ☂️ … this baby smell though?! Heaven,” Union captioned the Instagram, which shows her gently kissing the newborn’s head.

Khloé Kardashian wrote a sweet note in the comments section. “I am so so happy for you! It’s the best feeling EVER! May God bless you always.”

Jada Pinkett Smith, who previously cleared the air on her rumored bad blood with Union, also posted the photo, also commented, “When the joy is real. Much love to you and yours @gabunion.” Pinkett Smith also wrote, “I can feel your joy. I’m so happy for you!”

Union also shared a image of her daughter’s feet on her Instagram Stories, simply writing, “Baby feet.”

The news that the couple, who wed in 2014, welcomed a child came as a surprise to many fans.

On Nov. 7, Union shared the big news on Instagram through a series of family photos from the hospital.

Gabrielle Union's baby girl Gabrielle Union Instagram

“A LOVELY DAY 👶🏾👶🏾👶🏾 We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days,” they both captioned the photos.

“Welcome to the party sweet girl!” the caption concluded.

The baby girl is the first child for Union while Wade is dad to sons Xavier Zechariah, 5 on Saturday, Zion Malachi Airamis, 11, and Zaire Blessing Dwyane, 16. He also raises nephew Dahveon Morris, 17.

Union previously opened up about her struggles with infertility in her 2017 memoir, We’re Going to Need More Wine, revealing she “had eight or nine miscarriages.”

“For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle or coming out of an IVF cycle,” she wrote.