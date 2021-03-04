Zaya Wade took a stab at Gabrielle Union’s role as Chastity Church in the 1999 film

Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade Recreate Scene from 10 Things I Hate About You

Zaya Wade is following in her stepmother Gabrielle Union's footsteps!

The pair recreated a scene Union, 48, did in the 1999 movie 10 Things I Hate About You for a video on TikTok Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Zaya, 13, took on the role of Chastity Church, played by her stepmother in the beloved film, while Union took on the role of Church's best friend Bianca Stratford, played by Larisa Oleynick.

The video began with Union looking at the camera and saying, "Tell us you've watched 10 Things I Hate About You without telling us you've watched 10 Things I Hate About You."

Image zoom Credit: Touchstone Pictures

"We'll start," Zaya added.

The clip then shows Zaya reciting the lines, "I know you can be overwhelmed, and you can be underwhelmed, but can you ever just be whelmed?"

"I think you can in Europe," Union said, channeling Stratford.

Zaya nodded her head and said, "Right."

The actress and her stepdaughter – whose dad is NBA star Dwyane Wade – have a tight knit relationship and often play around on TikTok.

Union discussed how she finds Zaya "wildly inspiring" following the 13-year-old coming out as transgender.

"It's beautiful to watch truly free children," she said in a joint profile with Wade, 38, for the 2020 TIME 100 last September.

Image zoom Dwyane Wade, Zaya Wade, Gabrielle Union | Credit: Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Union said Zaya "has the freedom to be exactly who she is, who she was born to be, to be her most authentic self."

The Bring it On star added, "She doesn't ask permission to exist. It's wildly inspiring."

RELATED VIDEO: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Write Kids' Book, Shady Baby, Inspired by Daughter Kaavia James

In addition to Zaya, Union is the stepmother to Wade's other two children Zaire Blessing Dwyane, 18, Xavier Zechariah, 6.