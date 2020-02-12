28 Sweet Photos of Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade's Crew That Prove They're #FamilyGoals
Union is stepmom to Wade's three children, and the pair share daughter Kaavia James
Smile for the Camera
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade got married in August 2014, and have been showing us what it means to have a blended family ever since!
The actress is stepmom to her husband's three children from a previous marriage, and the pair share daughter Kaavia James, 2.
Supportive, loving and forever making us jealous of their family vacations, the Wades are the definition of #FamilyGoals.
Cuddle Crew
Kaavia and her mom are chilling, while twinning with their cute curls.
"Everybody Tired 🥴😴Always best to let sleeping dogs and sleepy toddlers chill and just be their cute selves 👶🏾🐶," Union captioned the cuddly set of photos.
Fashion Police
If you're not slaying, then stay home. Kaavia James' style is always on point.
Brunch Vibes
The Wades do brunch at BLVD Bistro in Harlem, New York.
Potty Talk
The family has embarked on the not-so-fun task of potty training Kaavia, soon to be 3. "Never thought we'd be bribing someone to poop in the potty but here we are," Union wrote in April 2021.
Winter Wonderland
Kaavia is famous for her incredibly expressive face — the actress dubbed her "#ShadyBaby" at just a few weeks old — and in this photo-op, she didn't disappoint. After her mom set up a mini winter wonderland in their backyard, the 2-year-old revealed that snow is definitely not her thing.
"So, turns out @kaaviajames is not a fan of snow or sledding!" the L.A.'s Finest actress wrote of her daughter, alongside hilarious snaps of her increasingly displeased face as they went down the homemade hill.
Sweater Weather
Forget ugly sweater parties — Union and Zaya twinned in stylish pullovers to kick off the season of matching PJs and general cozy-wear.
Unconditional Support
After Wade confirmed to Ellen DeGeneres that his daughter Zaya is transgender, Zaya's stepmom had some sweet and encouraging words to share about her daughter in a clip she posted on Instagram: "Meet Zaya. She's compassionate, loving, whip smart and we are so proud of her. It's ok to listen to, love & respect your children exactly as they are. Love and light good people."
No. 1 Dad
Wade told Ellen DeGeneres on Feb. 11, 2019, that he fully supports Zaya's gender identity.
"When our child comes home with a question, when our child comes home with an issue, when our child comes home with anything, it's our job as parents to listen to that, to give them the best information we can, the best feedback we can," Wade told DeGeneres. "And that doesn't change because sexuality is now involved."
Proud Family
The family celebrated Pride Month together and wore matching shirts that urged people to "remain inclusive & dedicated 2 equality."
Bonus Mom Love
Union joined Zaya on a float at the Pride parade.
Family Forever
The star wrote on her Instagram Story that the event was "a family thing," alongside a photo of Zaya with her brother Zaire.
Wild Times
Kaavia got into the Halloween spirit early, with Union posting a photo her daughter in an adorable costume on Oct. 27, 2020.
"I really do hope the lion sleeps tonight 🦁
I cant take the cuteness 😫 👶🏾" Union captioned her Instagram.
Vacation Vibes
The Union-Wade family always has the best vacation photos. Here, the group is seen posing in Cannes, France, pre-pandemic while Kaavia fights for "all the attention."
Matching PJs
Here, the family is seen celebrating Christmas in matching pajamas in Hawaii!
All the Girls
"My girls," Union captioned this sweet photo with her daughters, Zaya and Kaavia.
Little Sister Season
Of course, there was an adorable outtake.
Flower Power
These three are serving us some major Halloween inspiration.
Mini Me
In 2019, Union-Wade also had a matching throwback moment with her daughter, who dressed in a Clover's uniform (a nod to Bring It On, a film her mom starred in 20 years ago).
Baby's First Red Carpet
Kaavia is already a professional at red carpet posing! Here she is with her mom and dad at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2019.
Courtside Kisses
The former Miami Heat player gave his wife a kiss as their daughter, Kaavia, looked on.
Basketball Baby
Kaavia isn't too sure about this whole "you've got to wear headphones" thing.
Sweet Smiles
Union-Wade hilariously captioned this photo, "When she smiles, I feel unstoppable. However, @kaaviajames did wack me in my larynx and I felt like I could easily be stopped."
Snuggles with Dad
Kaavia is her dad's mini-me!
Brotherly Love
Wade's son, Zaire, spent some quality time with his baby sister.
Happy Family
The pair welcomed baby Kaavia via surrogate in November 2018, and our Instagram feeds have been filled with adorable pics ever since.
Best Seats in the House
Gabrielle, Dwyane and Zaire sat courtside at All-Star Weekend in February 2019.
The Wades at a Wedding
The family cleaned up nicely for a wedding in Venice, Italy, in 2018. Dwyane and Gabrielle were joined by Wade's children, Zaya and Zaire, and nephew Dahveon Morris.