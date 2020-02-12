28 Sweet Photos of Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade's Crew That Prove They're #FamilyGoals

Union is stepmom to Wade's three children, and the pair share daughter Kaavia James

By Andrea Wurzburger Updated October 29, 2021 11:48 AM

1 of 28

Smile for the Camera

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade got married in August 2014, and have been showing us what it means to have a blended family ever since!

The actress is stepmom to her husband's three children from a previous marriage, and the pair share daughter Kaavia James, 2.

Supportive, loving and forever making us jealous of their family vacations, the Wades are the definition of #FamilyGoals.

2 of 28

Cuddle Crew

Kaavia and her mom are chilling, while twinning with their cute curls.

"Everybody Tired 🥴😴Always best to let sleeping dogs and sleepy toddlers chill and just be their cute selves 👶🏾🐶," Union captioned the cuddly set of photos.

3 of 28

Fashion Police

If you're not slaying, then stay home. Kaavia James' style is always on point. 

4 of 28

Brunch Vibes

The Wades do brunch at BLVD Bistro in Harlem, New York.

5 of 28

Potty Talk

The family has embarked on the not-so-fun task of potty training Kaavia, soon to be 3. "Never thought we'd be bribing someone to poop in the potty but here we are," Union wrote in April 2021.

6 of 28

Winter Wonderland

Kaavia is famous for her incredibly expressive face — the actress dubbed her "#ShadyBaby" at just a few weeks old — and in this photo-op, she didn't disappoint. After her mom set up a mini winter wonderland in their backyard, the 2-year-old revealed that snow is definitely not her thing.

"So, turns out @kaaviajames is not a fan of snow or sledding!" the L.A.'s Finest actress wrote of her daughter, alongside hilarious snaps of her increasingly displeased face as they went down the homemade hill. 

7 of 28

Sweater Weather

Forget ugly sweater parties — Union and Zaya twinned in stylish pullovers to kick off the season of matching PJs and general cozy-wear. 

8 of 28

Unconditional Support

Credit: Gabrielle Union/Instagram

After Wade confirmed to Ellen DeGeneres that his daughter Zaya is transgender, Zaya's stepmom had some sweet and encouraging words to share about her daughter in a clip she posted on Instagram: "Meet Zaya. She's compassionate, loving, whip smart and we are so proud of her. It's ok to listen to, love & respect your children exactly as they are. Love and light good people."

9 of 28

No. 1 Dad

Credit: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Wade told Ellen DeGeneres on Feb. 11, 2019, that he fully supports Zaya's gender identity.

"When our child comes home with a question, when our child comes home with an issue, when our child comes home with anything, it's our job as parents to listen to that, to give them the best information we can, the best feedback we can," Wade told DeGeneres. "And that doesn't change because sexuality is now involved."

10 of 28

Proud Family

Credit: Dwyane Wade/Instagram

The family celebrated Pride Month together and wore matching shirts that urged people to "remain inclusive & dedicated 2 equality."

11 of 28

Bonus Mom Love

Credit: Dwayne Wade/Instagram

Union joined Zaya on a float at the Pride parade.

12 of 28

Family Forever 

The star wrote on her Instagram Story that the event was "a family thing," alongside a photo of Zaya with her brother Zaire.

13 of 28

Wild Times

Credit: Andrew Toth/Getty; gabrielle union/ instagram

Kaavia got into the Halloween spirit early, with Union posting a photo her daughter in an adorable costume on Oct. 27, 2020.

"I really do hope the lion sleeps tonight 🦁
I cant take the cuteness 😫 👶🏾" Union captioned her Instagram.

14 of 28

Vacation Vibes

Credit: Dwyane Wade/Instagram

The Union-Wade family always has the best vacation photos. Here, the group is seen posing in Cannes, France, pre-pandemic while Kaavia fights for "all the attention."

15 of 28

Matching PJs

Credit: Dwyane Wade/Instagram

Here, the family is seen celebrating Christmas in matching pajamas in Hawaii!

16 of 28

All the Girls 

Credit: Dwyane Wade/ Instagram

"My girls," Union captioned this sweet photo with her daughters, Zaya and Kaavia.

17 of 28

Little Sister Season

Credit: Dwyane Wade/ Instagram

Of course, there was an adorable outtake.

18 of 28

Flower Power

Credit: Gabrielle Union/ Instagram

These three are serving us some major Halloween inspiration.

19 of 28

Mini Me

Credit: Gabrielle Union/Instagram

In 2019, Union-Wade also had a matching throwback moment with her daughter, who dressed in a Clover's uniform (a nod to Bring It On, a film her mom starred in 20 years ago).

20 of 28

Baby's First Red Carpet

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Kaavia is already a professional at red carpet posing! Here she is with her mom and dad at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2019.

21 of 28

Courtside Kisses

Credit: AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

The former Miami Heat player gave his wife a kiss as their daughter, Kaavia, looked on.

22 of 28

Basketball Baby 

Credit: Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty

Kaavia isn't too sure about this whole "you've got to wear headphones" thing.

23 of 28

Sweet Smiles

Credit: Gabrielle Union/Instagram

Union-Wade hilariously captioned this photo, "When she smiles, I feel unstoppable. However, @kaaviajames did wack me in my larynx and I felt like I could easily be stopped."

24 of 28

Snuggles with Dad

Credit: Gabrielle Union/ Instagram

Kaavia is her dad's mini-me!

25 of 28

Brotherly Love 

Credit: Dwyane Wade/Instagram

Wade's son, Zaire, spent some quality time with his baby sister.

26 of 28

Happy Family

Credit: Gabrielle Union/Instagram

The pair welcomed baby Kaavia via surrogate in November 2018, and our Instagram feeds have been filled with adorable pics ever since.

27 of 28

Best Seats in the House

Credit: Dwyane Wade/Instagram

Gabrielle, Dwyane and Zaire sat courtside at All-Star Weekend in February 2019.

28 of 28

The Wades at a Wedding

Credit: Gabrielle Union/Instagram

The family cleaned up nicely for a wedding in Venice, Italy, in 2018. Dwyane and Gabrielle were joined by Wade's children, Zaya and Zaire, and nephew Dahveon Morris.

By Andrea Wurzburger