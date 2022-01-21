Gabrielle Union and Daughter Kaavia James Rock Matching Hair Pieces in Hilarious Video

Gabrielle Union and her 3-year-old daughter Kaavia James continue to serve mother-daughter goals with their latest Instagram video

Gabrielle Union and Kaavia James are back at it!

In their latest video shared on Union's Instagram Thursday, the mother-daughter duo are twinning with matching hairpieces.

Three-year-old Kaavia rocks a curly wig while the Being Mary Jane star, 49, sports a fabulous high ponytail. While serving a classic hair flip and a foreign accent, Union tells the camera, "Oh let me tell you about the time I was in Belgium ... "

Kaavia plays around with her wig as Union asks her, "Remember that time girl? At the bar in Belgium? Remember?"

The tot appears to be distracted but Union continues, "Remember we were ordering Aperol spritzes, and it upset your tummy? Do you remember? You said 'I don't do public restrooms,' and it was a whole thing in Belgium, remember?"

Kaavia breaks her silence and mumbles a few words, to which Union responds, "Yes, and that's how you got out of it."

"Why are we like this?!" Union wrote on the clip, adding the caption, "Can't take us anywhere!!!! 🤣😂🤣😂@kaaviajames whhhyyyyyyyyy"

Retired NBA star Dwyane Wade, with whom Union shares Kaavia, echoed a similar sentiment and commented, "I can't leave y'all alone for 2secs 😂"

Kaavia is no stranger to delivering a hilarious moment on social media.

Last month, the Bring It On alum shared a series of cute photos of her toddler on social media. In the snaps, she sported a very serious face while taking pictures for Union and Wade's baby line, PROUDLY.

"Not sure @kaaviajames sees the vision," Union captioned the photos, adding a string of laughing emojis with the hashtags "#FlawlessFriday" and "#FlawlessCurls" while tagging the post, "Not Feeling It 2Day."

In the first photo, Kaavia stares down the makeup artist, whose face is off camera, holding a brush up to her face. Kaavia also holds a stuffed animal as artist and friend Larry Sims plays with her beautiful curls.

Her stare-down is going strong in the second picture as she gets touched up before getting back in front of the camera.

Union told E! News in December that her daughter is "pretty ahead of schedule" in reaching her milestones — but there is one in particular that has been a "game changer."