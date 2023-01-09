Gabrielle Union and Daughter Kaavia James Are Twinning with Cute Hairstyles: 'Anything for Her'

Gabrielle Union and Kaavia James are mother-daughter goals once again.

The Being Mary Jane alum, 50, and her youngest daughter, 4, gave were a dynamic duo as they rocked matching unique hairstyles in a set of images Union shared via Instagram Monday.

The hairdo featured cornrows styled into two top buns, with two braids hanging down secured with beads. The pair smiled for cute and silly snaps and for one photo, were joined by Kaavia's dad and Union's husband Dwyane Wade. Union ended the post with cute footage of her and Kaavia showing off their hair.

In the caption, she revealed that the matching styles came after a sweet request from Kaavia.

"Imitation IS the best form of flattery. @kaaviajames suggested I get the same hairstyle that she got and I was honored to oblige," the actress wrote.

Ending with a loving message about Kaavia, Union concluded, "Twinning is winning 🖤🖤🖤 Anything for her. @flawlessbygu Thank you @hairbywankaya ⭐️🔥⭐️"

The two are no strangers to showing off matching hairstyles.

Last January, they hilariously wore similar hair pieces in a video shared by Union.

A then 3-year-old Kaavia wore a curly wig while the Bring it On alum sports a fabulous high ponytail. While serving a classic hair flip and a foreign accent, Union tells the camera, "Oh let me tell you about the time I was in Belgium ... "

Kaavia plays around with her wig as Union asks her, "Remember that time girl? At the bar in Belgium? Remember?"

The tot appears to be distracted but Union continues, "Remember we were ordering Aperol spritzes, and it upset your tummy? Do you remember? You said 'I don't do public restrooms,' and it was a whole thing in Belgium, remember?"

Kaavia breaks her silence and mumbles a few words, to which Union responds, "Yes, and that's how you got out of it."

"Why are we like this?!" Union wrote on the clip, adding the caption, "Can't take us anywhere!!!! 🤣😂🤣😂@kaaviajames whhhyyyyyyyyy"

The retired NBA star echoed a similar sentiment and commented, "I can't leave y'all alone for 2secs 😂"