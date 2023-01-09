Gabrielle Union and Daughter Kaavia James Are Twinning with Cute Hairstyles: 'Anything for Her'

Gabrielle Union shares 4-year-old daughter Kaavia James with husband Dwyane Wade

By
Published on January 9, 2023 06:22 PM
Gabrielle Union and Daughter Kaavia James Are Twinning with Cute Hairstyles: Imitation IS the Best Form of Flattery
Photo: Gabrielle Union/instagram

Gabrielle Union and Kaavia James are mother-daughter goals once again.

The Being Mary Jane alum, 50, and her youngest daughter, 4, gave were a dynamic duo as they rocked matching unique hairstyles in a set of images Union shared via Instagram Monday.

The hairdo featured cornrows styled into two top buns, with two braids hanging down secured with beads. The pair smiled for cute and silly snaps and for one photo, were joined by Kaavia's dad and Union's husband Dwyane Wade. Union ended the post with cute footage of her and Kaavia showing off their hair.

In the caption, she revealed that the matching styles came after a sweet request from Kaavia.

"Imitation IS the best form of flattery. @kaaviajames suggested I get the same hairstyle that she got and I was honored to oblige," the actress wrote.

Ending with a loving message about Kaavia, Union concluded, "Twinning is winning 🖤🖤🖤 Anything for her. @flawlessbygu Thank you @hairbywankaya ⭐️🔥⭐️"

The two are no strangers to showing off matching hairstyles.

Last January, they hilariously wore similar hair pieces in a video shared by Union.

A then 3-year-old Kaavia wore a curly wig while the Bring it On alum sports a fabulous high ponytail. While serving a classic hair flip and a foreign accent, Union tells the camera, "Oh let me tell you about the time I was in Belgium ... "

Kaavia plays around with her wig as Union asks her, "Remember that time girl? At the bar in Belgium? Remember?"

RELATED VIDEO: Gabrielle Union Jokes 3-Year-Old Daughter Kaavia Calls Parents by Their 'Full Government Names'

The tot appears to be distracted but Union continues, "Remember we were ordering Aperol spritzes, and it upset your tummy? Do you remember? You said 'I don't do public restrooms,' and it was a whole thing in Belgium, remember?"

Kaavia breaks her silence and mumbles a few words, to which Union responds, "Yes, and that's how you got out of it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Why are we like this?!" Union wrote on the clip, adding the caption, "Can't take us anywhere!!!! 🤣😂🤣😂@kaaviajames whhhyyyyyyyyy"

The retired NBA star echoed a similar sentiment and commented, "I can't leave y'all alone for 2secs 😂"

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnNO3vbuliQ/?hl=en byrheawahlberg Verified On my way home from my first college drop off. The emotions are running wild. 😞🥹😊😵‍💫 2h ; https://www.instagram.com/p/CemGrn4LRW9/?hl=en ellaawahlbrg 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🌸🍀🌟💖💗🫖 30w
Mark Wahlberg's Wife Says Her 'Emotions Are Running Wild' After Dropping Daughter Ella at College
Mariah Carey Shares Fun-Filled Photos from Quality Time with Twins Monroe and Moroccan, 11
Mariah Carey Shares Snowy Photos from Fun-Filled Day with 11-Year-Old Twins Monroe and Moroccan
Rowley Family
Little Girl, 6, Goes Viral for Cute Comments Caught on Helmet Mic During Family Snowboarding Trips
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder attend Maison de Mode's Sustainable Style Awards at The West Hollywood EDITION on June 26, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images)
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed Reveal They're Expecting Second Baby After 'Years of Dreaming'
Brook Shields Family
Brooke Shields Says She Bonds with Other Moms Over Struggle of Sending Kids Off to College
https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cly__bzJDQJ/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D herock Verified • Original audio prideofgypsies's profile picture youmeandpenelope's profile picture ccjan's profile picture Liked by ccjan and others therock's profile picture therock Verified Me holding my babies tight, while their mama @laurenhashianofficial sings a powerful & inspiring National Anthem to 70,000 strong at @sofistadium - will go down as one of the greatest and most moving moments of my life ❤️🇺🇸💪🏾 As a father, it rocked my soul to hold our little ones in this milestone moment, as I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing - they felt it. At these little ages, they don’t understand how meaningful this moment is for our family and how incredibly important the words of this song are to our great country and every American in it. It’s my job to explain it and teach them one day and as their father I can’t wait. Man you can can FEEL THE MANA in the air as Lauren sings. Good thing I had my glasses on because as Lauren rounded the corner with “…gave proof through the night that our flag was still there. Oh say does that star-spangled banner yet wave, o’er the land of the free and the home of the brave…” And I looked down and saw my girls with their little hands over their hearts… that was it for me 🥺🥹🥹🥹🙋🏽‍♂️ Daddy was done 😂 Congratulations to my beautiful wife, Lauren on this incredible career milestone and American honor. You are the real superstar of our family ⭐️❤️🇺🇸💪🏾 1d
Dwayne Johnson Says the Most Important Thing to Him Is 'Being a Daddy': 'My Number One Priority'
Ashley Graham 'Can't Believe How Fast' Twins Malachi and Roman Have Grown on Their First Birthday
Ashley Graham 'Can't Believe How Fast' Her Twins Have Grown as She Celebrates Their First Birthday
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 29: Drew Barrymore attends the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library on September 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Albie Awards)
Drew Barrymore Says She Often 'Felt Like a Failure' in Early Years of Motherhood: 'I'm Flawed'
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Black-and-White Shot of Travis Barker Shaving Son Reign's Head
Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign, 8, Gets a Haircut from Travis Barker in Sweet Photo
brittany mahomes, patrick mahomes
Brittany Mahomes Dresses Kids in Matching Outfits to Cheer on Patrick in Playoff-Clinching Game
Hoda Kotb kids
Hoda Kotb and Daughter Hope Buy Meals for Strangers When Out to Dinner: 'We Don't Say a Word'
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder attend Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con Bash held at Float, Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 23, 2016 in San Diego, California sponsored by HBO
All About Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed's Daughter Bodhi Soleil
Cate Blanchett walks the red carpet ahead of closing ceremony at the 77th Venice Film Festival on September 12, 2020 in Venice, Italy
Cate Blanchett's 4 Children: Everything to Know
Colin Farrell attends "The Banshees of Inisherin" UK Premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 13, 2022 in London, England
Colin Farrell's 2 Sons: Everything to Know
Teresa Giudice Celebrates Daughter Gia on Her 22nd Birthday
Teresa Giudice Celebrates Daughter Gia on Her 22nd Birthday: 'May All Your Wishes Come True Today'
Aaron Hernandez's Fiancée Says Trustee Denies Daughter's 'Passions' By Denying $10K Dance Funds
Aaron Hernandez's Fiancée Says Trustee Denies Daughter's 'Passions' By Rejecting $10K Dance Funds