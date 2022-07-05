Gabrielle Union and Daughter Kaavia Are 'Twinnin and Grinnin' in Matching Bathing Suits: Photos
The Wade family lived it up on the Fourth of July!
On Monday, Gabrielle Union, 49, shared a series of photos on Instagram from her family's festivities, where she and husband Dwyane Wade, 40, enjoyed time together with their kids at the beach and pool. In one photo from their celebration, the couple is in the water with daughters Kaavia, 3, and Zaya, 15.
In another sweet video, Union and Kaavia appear in matching suits. Union opts for a bikini in the red, white, and blue print while Kaavia wears a one-piece. The mother-daughter duo dance together with Latto's "It's Givin" playing over the clip.
"Me and @kaaviajames twinnin and grinnin," she captioned the video. "Big 4th of July/Hot Links/Rose' energy ❤️❤️❤️🎇🧨🎆"
Along with Kaavia and Zaya, the retired NBA player is father to sons Zaire, 20, and Xavier, 8, from previous relationships, and he's served as legal guardian to his nephew Dahveon Morris, 20.
In April, Wade joked about the frequent questions about Kaavia, who has become a favorite of social media.
"I've done a lot of cool things in my life, well I thought I did," Wade teased on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "And forget the championships and the other things I've done, everywhere I go it's like, 'So how's Kaavia?' And I'm like, 'She's great, but let's talk about why I'm here.' "
Speaking of his daughter's influence on social media, Wade added, "It's this thing about Kaavia where people have started following her, the captions on her photos, it kind of says everything we wanna say, we just can't say it."
"But she has her own swag and personality," he continued. "Through the pandemic she kept all of us going and having something to look forward to."