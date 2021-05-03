Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Gabrielle Ruiz Welcomes Baby Daughter Mercedes: 'Oh What a Beauty She Is'

Gabrielle Ruiz's daughter is here!

The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend alum, 36, and husband Philip Pisanchyn welcomed their first baby, daughter Mercedes, on Wednesday, April 28, she announced on Instagram Sunday. Ruiz and Pisanchyn met on Match.com and later tied the knot in August of 2016 on the Caribbean island of St. Martin.

"Mercedes is here and oh what a beauty she is," the new mom wrote alongside a photo of the newborn. "[Thank you] for all your prayers and well wishes. We felt them. More later after some more family time. Oh my baby girl, how you've made our world so beautiful. I love you, Philip. 4/28/2021."

Ruiz's pregnancy, which she confirmed in December, came one year after suffering a devastating miscarriage.

"Since my miscarriage last fall," she told PEOPLE in December, "I had a new perspective on my health as a woman ready to start a family. I focused on my mental and physical health while we were trying again. When COVID-19 took over the world, we were weary of trying again, but decided to continue in faith. Six months later, we were pregnant."

"Philip and I are so thrilled and grateful to God for this new chapter in our lives," Ruiz added at the time. "We have been focusing on the positives of staying safe in isolation while sharing our pregnancy journey with family, friends and fans in new, virtual ways."

Ruiz previously opened up about her miscarriage back in November 2019, detailing the moments before and after the loss weeks prior.

"When our OB-GYN gave us the news, I went through all the emotions; shocked, numb, confused, practical, overwhelmed, scared, sad, sarcastic, relieved, frustrated, even the thought, 'Oh, this couldn't be happening to US,' " Ruiz wrote in her post at the time.

Ruiz went on to explain that reading the stories of other women going through similar experiences gave her the motivation and courage to share her own.

"The stories you all shared gave me strength, understanding and the feeling that I truly wasn't alone and that this all wasn't in any way my fault," the Broadway veteran said. "So, I feel it is my duty to continue the transparency in sharing the secret story-telling of miscarriages. Because no one really talks about it as much as we should. I now have the opportunity to tell you that you, my dear, are not alone."