Gabby Barrett Puts Baby Bump on Display During American Idol Season 20 Finale

The American Idol alum announced on Mother's Day that she's expecting a baby boy with her husband, Cade Foehner

Gabby Barrett is proudly showing off her baby bump!

During the season 20 finale of American Idol on Sunday, the country singer took on the stage to perform her single, "Pick Me Up," putting her baby bump on full display for the audience to see.

Barrett, 22, chose an all-black ensemble to wear for the performance, including black liquid leggings, a black long sleeve shirt with cutout detailing on the arms, and a pair of heels. The "I Hope" singer accessorized with hoop earrings and wore her hair pulled back into a high ponytail.

Her husband, Cade Foehner, with whom she shares 17-month-old daughter Baylah May, also joined her return to the show. The pair first met while competing on season 16 of American Idol before they tied the knot in 2019.

While celebrating Mother's Day earlier this month, Barrett announced that she was expecting another baby with Foehner, 25.

Sharing the big news on Instagram, the American Idol alum posted a video of her ultrasound accompanied by inspirational orchestra music. In her caption, she also revealed she and Foehner are expecting a baby boy.

"My son. 💙," Barrett captioned the clip. "Another LIFE we get to love and cherish. Happy Mothers Day!"

Foehner also shared the same video clip to his own account, taking a moment to celebrate his wife on her special day."Happy Mother's Day to my amazing, strong, and fruitful Bride!" Foehner wrote, tagging Barrett.

Following the announcement, Barrett spoke with Audacy's Leading Ladies host Katie Neal, sharing how she's feeling about her pregnancy.

"I'm good. I'm fatigued. In and out nausea kind of gets me sometimes at the most random spots, but I'm good for the most part. I'm in the second trimester now," said Barrett.

When asked if Baylah is "excited" about the new baby, Barrett said, "Absolutely."