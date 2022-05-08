Gabby Barrett Reveals She's Pregnant with Her Second Child on Mother's Day: 'My Son'
Gabby Barrett has an extra special reason to celebrate this Mother's Day: she's about to become a mom again!
The "I Hope" singer, 22, announced on Sunday that she's expecting another child with her husband, fellow American Idol alum Cade Foehner, who she wed back in 2019.
Sharing the big news on Instagram, Barrett posted a video of her ultrasound accompanied with inspirational orchestra music. In her caption, she also revealed she and Foehner are expecting a baby boy.
RELATED: American Idol Alums Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner Are Married! All the Details from Their 'Rustic' Texas Wedding
"My son. 💙," Barrett captioned the clip. "Another LIFE we get to love and cherish. Happy Mothers Day!"
Foehner also shared the same video clip to his own account, taking a moment to celebrate his wife on her special day.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
"Happy Mother's Day to my amazing, strong, and fruitful Bride!" Foehner wrote, tagging Barrett.
The pair welcomed their first child, a daughter named Baylah Mae, in January 2021.
Barrett previously gushed to PEOPLE over Foehner's support throughout her pregnancy with Baylah, calling him "extra thoughtful."
"He's just been very nice. He rubs my feet every single night," she said. "And pregnancy can sometimes bring on mood swings and all of those crazy things from the lovely hormones. He's just been very patient about it and very understanding."
RELATED: Gabby Barrett Talks Life Since Welcoming 3-Month-Old Daughter Baylah May: 'My Whole World Now'
Barrett also shared that the time the country couple spent offstage preparing to welcome their daughter bonded them in a special way.
"This time has made me become even closer to him," she shared.