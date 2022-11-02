'American Idol' Alum Gabby Barrett and Husband Cade Foehner Welcome Second Baby, Son Augustine

Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner are officially parents of two!

The American Idol alum, 22, and her singer husband welcomed their second baby together, son Augustine Boone Foehner, on Thursday, Oct. 27, they announced on Instagram Wednesday. Baby Augustine was born weighing 9 lbs., 6 oz., a rep confirms to PEOPLE.

Barrett shared a photo of daughter Baylah May, 21 months, peering over at the newborn, who lay with a pacifier in his mouth in a blue onesie with a blue blanket.

"Soaking up the newborn days with baby brother. What a precious gift from our Lord!," Barrett wrote in the caption. "Augustine Boone Foehner 10.27.22 💙(Pronounced UH-GUS-TIN)."

During the season 20 finale of American Idol, the country singer performed her single, "Pick Me Up," putting her baby bump on full display for the audience to see.

Barrett chose an all-black ensemble to wear for the performance, including black liquid leggings, a black long-sleeve shirt with cutout detailing on the arms, and a pair of heels. The "I Hope" singer accessorized with hoop earrings and wore her hair pulled back into a high ponytail.

Barrett and Foehner first met while competing on season 16 of American Idol before they tied the knot in 2019.

ABC/Eric McCandless

While celebrating Mother's Day in May, Barrett announced that she was expecting another baby with Foehner, 26.

Sharing the joyful news on Instagram, Barrett posted a video of her ultrasound accompanied by inspirational orchestra music. In her caption, she also revealed she and Foehner were expecting a baby boy.

"My son. 💙," Barrett captioned the clip. "Another LIFE we get to love and cherish. Happy Mothers Day!"