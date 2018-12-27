Future‘s newest family member has arrived!

The “Mask Off” hitmaker became a father for the fifth time when he welcomed his first child with model and Shai CEO Joie Chavis.

Chavis shared the news on Instagram, posting a snapshot of their newborn on Christmas Day and captioning it simply with the baby boy’s name, “Hendrix,” alongside an eagle emoji.

Little Hendrix — whose name fans of the rapper may recognize as part of his own alter ego, Future Hendrix — joins his four children from previous relationships, including his 4½-year-old son Future Zahir with ex-fiancèe Ciara.

Chavis is also mom to 7½-year-old Shai, her daughter with Bow Wow, who wore a tiara as she proudly cradled her new baby brother in a sibling photo shoot shortly after his birth.

The new parents were the guests of honor at a lavish gender-reveal party held in early November, which featured numerous white balloons, fall foliage and an overall rustic aesthetic from the décor to the food, as well as a white neon sign that read, “Poppin’ Bottles!”

During the festivities, Future and Chavis — who showed off her baby bump in a floor-length blue, green and white dress — popped a balloon filled with blue confetti that told their guests their little one on the way was a boy.

“Yesterday was perfect. Surrounded with so much love by my family and friends,” Chavis captioned one photo post showing off the party’s impressive details. “Completely overwhelmed with support. I couldn’t have asked for better planners. Made my vision come to life. It was so beautiful and so much more than I expected.”

While Future hasn’t posted about the new addition to his own Instagram page yet, he did use his Instagram Story to show off a belated Christmas present he got for his daughter.

“Surprising my daughter today,” the rapper said in a Wednesday video, holding up a Louis Vuitton bag with an adorable puppy peeking out. “Yesterday she thought she was gonna get a dog. I had to trick her.”

The subsequent clip showed his little girl taking the bag excitedly, which Future captioned, “Anything for my Queen.”