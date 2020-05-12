Future Honored Six Women, Including Ex Ciara, He Has Children with Through Mother's Day Tweets

Future had a lot of love to spread on Mother's Day.

On Sunday, the rapper, 36, shared sweet messages on Twitter to six women — including his ex-fiancée Ciara — that he shares children with.

"Happy Mother’s Day India..such a great mother and always putting the kids 1st..u keep me sane and I’m forever grateful for u, Thank u," Future wrote of India J, with whom he shares 11-year-old daughter Londyn.

Next, he gave a shout-out to Brittni Mealy, the mother of his 7-year-old son Prince. "Thanks for holding my PRINCE down Britt,your love for your kids is amazing and I thank u for staying on top of the business..Happy Mother’s Day," he wrote.

Ciara, who shares 5-year-old son Future Zahir with the "Life Is Good" rapper, was next to receive some love. "Happy Mother’s Day Ci..Baby Future is Life,Preciate u," Future tweeted.

Future followed with a message to the unidentified mother of his son Kash, writing, "real one. Cut from a different cloth! Happy Mother’s Day baby k."

He then wrote to Joie Chavis, thanking her for "being an incredible mom" to their 16-month-old son, Hendrix. "U holding it down! Real one,stay solid HAPPY MOTHERS DAY," he added.

The Grammy winner also tweeted about the mother of his daughter Paris. "Paris, your mom deserve it! Happy Mother’s Day mami."

Future also has a seventh child, 17-year-old son Jakobi, with Jessica Smith.

Future was engaged to Ciara, 34, in October 2013 but called it quits three months after the birth of their son. At the time, the rapper’s alleged infidelity was said to have led to their breakup.

After ending her engagement with Future, Ciara began dating Russell Wilson in 2015. The pair officially tied the knot the following summer and continue to parent Future Zahir together, in addition to their daughter Sienna Princess.

Future previously opened up about fatherhood in the documentary The WIZRD, which began streaming in January 2019 on Apple Music. "The connection and the bond that I have with my kids, man it’s a blessing,” he said, adding, "And I thank [God] every day for it… they love me so much and I love them back.”

Elsewhere in The WIZRD, Future spoke about the extremely private nature of his personal life with his children.

“I just want to be able to have a relationship with my kids,” he said. “They go beyond social media. I’m changing baby Future’s diaper… I’m listening to my little girl read a book, because that’s all she wants, or she wants to play the piano… It’s my personal life, I’m not going to argue with you on comments — I’ve got kids that I have to see and be there for.”