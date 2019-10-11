Keira Knightley Talks Post-Baby 'Smoke & Mirrors,' Plus More Celeb Moms' Hilarious Parenting Confessions

Moms with newborns know that we’re all just doing our best!

Knightley joked in an interview six weeks after giving birth, “This is about the third time since I gave birth that my hair has been brushed — and I didn’t brush it.” She continued, “Lovely Luke, who is my hairdresser today, he brushed it. I was in my pajamas when they got there and this is somebody else’s dress.”

Then she said what all new moms know all too well: “So it’s all smoke and mirrors today.”

The new mom also talked breastfeeding, explaining that she’s got to be on schedule for the baby, but Knightley knows it’s “the stuff that normal moms have to deal with.”

The star said, “I definitely have to deal with pumping. Everyone has to deal with pumping — I mean, if you’re doing that and it’s working. If you want to do that and if you can do that — then yes, we’re pumping. Pumping. So much pumping.”