Mom of Twin Fuller House Stars Shares Surrogacy Story After 6 Rounds of Artificial Insemination

While many Fuller House fans were surprised when Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber) offered to be Stephanie Tanner’s (Jodie Sweetin) surrogate, the storyline struck a familiar chord with someone special behind the scenes.

Kacy Andrews, mom to the 4-year-old Messitt twins, who play Tommy Fuller Jr. on the show, had a similar path to motherhood.

While having dinner with her close friend, Inez Venus-Contreras, Andrews opened up about attempting artificial insemination six times without success.

“I was telling her the whole saga of me trying to get pregnant again, and out of the blue she said, ‘I would totally have a baby for you,’” Andrews tells PEOPLE exclusively.

At first, the offer left her speechless.

The pair first met through the Big Sisters of Los Angeles program 20 years earlier. Andrews spent the rest of the night thinking, ‘If I don’t go back and say something about that, I’ll always wonder.’”

“As she was getting ready to leave, I said, ‘Would you really have a baby for me?’ and she said, ‘Yes, I totally mean it.’”

After a month of medical testing and other paperwork, doctors transferred a single embryo into Venus-Contreras to prevent the “risk of twins.”

While attending the first ultrasound appointment, Andrews and her husband, Jack Messitt, heard the two heartbeats.

“We were shocked. Jack and I thought our lives were over,” she jokes.

The couple’s biggest concern was paying for three colleges, as the couple already shared another young son, named Sawyer.

With 30 years of experience in the entertainment industry as a producer, Andrews got her identical boys an agent.

“I thought maybe, you know, twin babies are often hired because of the labor laws and time on set,” she says. “Never imagining they would book a series regular on a TV show.”

At just seven months, the twins, Dashiell and Fox, fatefully auditioned for Fuller House.

“When we came out with the producers, there was a room full of twin boys and I thought, ‘Oh my god, we were the first seen, we’re never going to get this,’ she recalls. “Later that night I got a call, ‘They want to book your twins!’ That was another shock.”

From talking their first steps on set to enjoying craft services, her sons already love the business.

“They’ve been on the show for four seasons, they’re very lucky boys. I would say destiny has a plan for them and we’re just along for the ride,” the mother of three says of her twins’ future.

“They love going and playing and laughing with all the other actors,” Andrews reveals. “They’ve formed relationships with all the actors and they know who they are and are excited to see them.”

With the upcoming plot of Kimmy carrying Stephanie’s baby, Andrews is happy to see the series showcase surrogacy.

While she doesn’t know if her life inspired the storyline, Andrews relates to not actively seeking out a surrogate, but having “a friend, like a sister, offer it.”