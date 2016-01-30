From Miley to York: Cyrus Sends Congratulatory Balloons to Tyra Banks

"Your congratulations balloons are HUGE and on our stairway, Miley," Banks captioned the snap

Looks like baby York‘s already got one famous friend.

Miley Cyrus sent balloons to Tyra Banks congratulating her on the birth of her son.

In an Instagram photo shared by Banks, 42, on Friday, Cyrus’s larger than life congratulatory gifts, sit in the stairwell of the supermodel’s home, spelling out the baby’s name.

“Your congratulations balloons are HUGE and on our stairway, Miley,” Banks captioned the snap. “We’re looking at them now like, ‘Whoa! They’re so cool!’ Love and appreciate you so much! T&E.”

Banks and her longtime boyfriend Erik Asla, welcomed their first child — their “miracle baby boy” — via a surrogate on Wednesday. The America’s Next Top Model creator announced the news with an adorable photo of a tiny, baby’s hat on Instagram.

“We are so excited for our new baby boy, bundle of joy. The journey to now has not been an easy process, as I’ve shared before. But there was a beautiful bright light at the end of the tunnel for me and his father, Erik,” Banks told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement.

The former FABLife host has been open about her struggles with infertility, revealing that she had even tried IVF in hopes of conceiving.

“When I turned 40, the one thing I was not happy about is that I did not have kids,” she told PEOPLE. “When you’re like, ‘Okay, I’m just going to do it,’ then it’s not so easy as you get older.”