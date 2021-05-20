'Friends' and Family: Meet the Kids of the Cast of Friends

Kudrow's son Julian was technically also her costar — her pregnancy was written into character Phoebe Buffay's storyline on season 4 of the show!

"The six of us would do a huddle backstage and just say, 'All right, have a good show, love you love you love you love you,' " she recalled to PEOPLE in 2018.

"And when I was pregnant, then they would say, 'Have a great show, love you love you — love you, little Julian!' " the actress previously raved. "Cause we knew it was a boy and that was his name. So sweet, they included my little fetus in the huddle."

Kudrow told Conan O'Brien in May 2021 that her 23-year-old son supported her at the taping of Friends: The Reunion.

"He was able to come to the reunion … and afterward, he came up to me and he said, 'Can I say that I'm really proud of you?' " she shared.

"That was one of the very emotional things that happened to me," Kudrow added.