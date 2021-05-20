'Friends' and Family: Meet the Kids of the Cast of Friends
From Coco to Marina, meet the next generation of Central Perk patrons
Courteney Cox's Daughter Coco
Cox, who played Monica Geller on the hit show, shares 16-year-old daughter Coco with ex-husband David Arquette. Whether they're singing a Taylor Swift song together, giving each other makeovers or sharing Cox's red carpet looks, the mother-daughter duo are incredibly close.
She's Also Jennifer Aniston's Goddaughter
Though Aniston, a.k.a. Rachel Green, doesn't have children, she is the godmother to her BFF's daughter, Coco! In November 2019, the actress commented on a photo of her goddaughter, saying, "Coco! You’re growing up way too fast. Or am I protecting? I love you deep. ❤️❤️❤️❤️."
Matt LeBlanc's Daughter Marina
LeBlanc, who played Joey Tribbiani, shares 16-year-old daughter Marina Pearl with ex-wife Melissa McKnight. He said in a 2016 interview that he is also involved in the lives of McKnight's two children, Tyler and Jacquelyn.
LeBlanc keeps his daughter mostly out of the limelight, though in 2016, he told PEOPLE that then 12-year-old Marina's biggest interests were “Horses and Rihanna." He added, "So that’s what I’m into."
“Tyler’s 25. He’s a sound engineer,” LeBlanc also told PEOPLE in 2016. “He works in a recording studio. And my daughter [Jacquelyn] graduates from FIT [on Thursday] ... She’s in the design program. She’s a really hard worker, and I’m proud of her. She’s doing fantastic.”
Lisa Kudrow's Son Julian
Kudrow's son Julian was technically also her costar — her pregnancy was written into character Phoebe Buffay's storyline on season 4 of the show!
"The six of us would do a huddle backstage and just say, 'All right, have a good show, love you love you love you love you,' " she recalled to PEOPLE in 2018.
"And when I was pregnant, then they would say, 'Have a great show, love you love you — love you, little Julian!' " the actress previously raved. "Cause we knew it was a boy and that was his name. So sweet, they included my little fetus in the huddle."
Kudrow told Conan O'Brien in May 2021 that her 23-year-old son supported her at the taping of Friends: The Reunion.
"He was able to come to the reunion … and afterward, he came up to me and he said, 'Can I say that I'm really proud of you?' " she shared.
"That was one of the very emotional things that happened to me," Kudrow added.
David Schwimmer's Daughter Cleo
In 2011, Schwimmer (who played Ross Geller) and his then-wife Zoë Buckman welcomed their daughter Cleo into the world.
The Friends alumnus doesn't often make comments about his daughter, but in January 2018, he spoke with the Today show about how he discussed bodily autonomy with Cleo, who was 6½ at the time.
"With my daughter, it's more about just knowing it's your body and your space. It's more about personal space and building confidence in her to speak out and speak up if anything she encounters makes her feel uncomfortable, period," said Schwimmer. "Her body, her hair, it's hers. She owns it. It's giving her the courage and confidence to speak up and speak out."
Maggie Wheeler's Daughters Gemma and Juno
Oh. My. God. Wheeler, who memorably filled the recurring role of Janice on the sitcom, is a mom of two. She shares daughters Juno and Gemma with husband Daniel Wheeler.
Her daughter, Gemma, went viral on TikTok in 2020 for channeling her mom's signature line from the show. Wheeler has since been featured in a few of her daughter's videos.