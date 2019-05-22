Fresh Prince Reunion! Pregnant Tatyana Ali and Alfonso Ribeiro Bring Kids to Aladdin Premiere

It’s a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion — with a side of adorable baby bump!

New father of four Alfonso Ribeiro reunited with mom-to-be Tatyana Ali at the Los Angeles premiere of Aladdin on Tuesday night, where their former costar Will Smith (who plays the Genie) was also on hand with his family.

Ali, who is expecting her second child, walked the purple carpet, posing for photos with her husband Dr. Vaughn Rasberry and their 2½-year-old son Edward Aszard. She showed off her bump in an off-the-shoulder goldenrod-colored gown featuring a tiered bust.

Ribeiro’s son Alfonso “AJ” Lincoln, 5½, held his proud dad’s hand for pictures, wearing jeans, a blue jacket and sneakers that matched the actor’s suit in a similar color.

Not pictured were Ribeiro’s wife Angela, their 1-week old daughter Ava Sue, their 4-year-old son Anders Reyn or Ribeiro’s daughter Sienna, 16, from a previous relationship.

At one point, Ali’s family cozied up to her and Ribeiro’s fellow Fresh Prince costar Smith for photos, where the group all sported huge smiles as they posed together.

Smith’s entire brood — wife Jada Pinkett Smith (dressed in a look inspired by the Genie!) and his children Willow, 18, Jaden, 20, and Trey, 26 — was on hand to celebrate his newest role, which he revives following the late Robin Williams‘ iconic voice portrayal in the 1992 animated film.

Pinkett Smith, 47, rocked a blue crop top covered in silver gemstones, along with matching wide-legged pants and strappy silver heels. She topped off her look with red lipstick and silver jewelry.

Clearly, the Genie-inspired look was appreciated by Smith, 50, as he couldn’t help but shower his wife in kisses as they posed for pictures.

Ali, 40, revealed she was expecting her second child last month with a mirror selfie that put her baby bump front and center, captioning it, “I was on a work trip recently and I thought it was about time I captured my baby bump. We’re so excited.”

“They say every pregnancy is different and they ain’t lying. Phew! I’m exhausted this go round, swirling with emotion and starving, like constantly. Feeling very blessed. #BabyRasberry,” she added.

Ribeiro, 47, announced the arrival of his fourth child on Instagram May 14, captioning a sweet photograph of his snoozing baby girl, “Ava Sue Ribeiro finally decided to send @mrsangelaribeiro1 to the hospital on Mother’s Day and came into our world early yesterday morning.”

“Both Ava and Mommy are doing great. Thank you Dr. Jason Rothbart for an amazing job,” he concluded.