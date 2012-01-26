Jason Mraz Guest Stars on The Fresh Beat Band

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Look who’s off to see the wizard! On Friday, Nickelodeon is airing a special The Fresh Beat Band episode, “The Wizard of Song,” which guest stars Jason Mraz.

The singer-songwriter will perform his favorite hits including “I’m Yours” and hang out with the Fresh Beat gang (Marina, Twist, Kiki and Shout) as they take on the iconic roles of Dorothy, Scarecrow, Tin-Woman and Lion, respectively.

But Mraz isn’t the only celeb joining in on the fun: Actress and new mom, Sarah Chalke, is also appearing as Glinda the Good Witch. For air times in your area, check out the show’s schedule here. Also, get a sneak peek of the episode below:

Not ready to let the excitement end? The Fresh Beat Band will kick off their countrywide tour on Feb. 2 and they’re releasing their first-ever soundtrack featuring all their signature tunes next Tuesday.