It's a Boy! Freida Pinto and Cody Tran Welcome Son Rumi-Ray: 'Truly a Miracle'

Freida Pinto first shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram in June

Congratulations are in order for Freida Pinto!

The Intrusion actress, 37, has welcomed her first baby — son Rumi-Ray — with husband Cory Tran. The proud parents made the happy announcement Sunday on Instagram, sharing identical photos of the newborn on their respective Instagram accounts in honor of Tran's birthday.

The first picture shows Tran sleeping with newborn Rumi-Ray on his chest, while the second shot captures the new mom and baby snuggling cheek to cheek.

The Slumdog Millionaire star captioned the loving snapshots: "Happy Birthday Dada Cory! I celebrate you my husband, friend and partner in life."

She continued, "To see you become not just a Dad but Super-Dad makes me so emotional and fills me with joy. It also gives this sleep deprived Mama a break and you have no idea how much I appreciate that! I am so grateful and in love with how we do life together. Love you madly."

"Rumi-Ray you are one lucky boy!" Pinto added.

Her photographer husband also wrote, "Best birthday gift you could ever ask for. Thank you for our sweet boy. I'm in awe of you more and more every day. Watching you give birth to Rumi-Ray was truly a miracle, you are such a warrior."

"I love you so much. 🐒🐒🐒❤," Pinto sweetly responded in the comment section.

The Hillbilly Elegy actress first shared her happy pregnancy news back in June. The star posted a photo of herself on Instagram as Tran cradled her baby bump. "Baby Tran, coming this Fall! ❤," she captioned the pair of photos. Tran shared an identical post on his own Instagram page.

In an Oct. 21 Instagram post, Pinto revealed that she and Tran eloped a year prior.

"Yes, yes, it's true. One year ago I married this gorgeous man of my dreams. No, we were not keeping it a secret or anything. We were simply just enjoying life and happily shared the news with anyone who asked," she wrote. "@coryt and I believe so much in balancing spontaneity with just the right amount of planning. One day it felt so right and so genuinely aligned that we decided we wanted to make it official. This felt so special and fun and let's be honest… it reflected the time in our world just perfectly!"

Pinto recently opened up to PEOPLE about what kind of parents she and Tran want to be.

"I feel like we both have our ideas on parenting and they gel well together. We are the kind of people who want our kid be someone who has independence in their life, but also at the same time, we don't want to mollycoddle the kid. We want the kid to have independence. So we'll see how that goes."

In November 2019, the Indian actress, who is known for her breakout role in the 2008 British drama Slumdog Millionaire, shared on Instagram that she was engaged to Tran. Pinto and Tran were first spotted together back in October 2017, and they made their public debut as a pair at the U.S. Open in September 2018.

"It all makes sense now," Pinto wrote at the time. "Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense."