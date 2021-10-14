Freida Pinto is expecting her first child with fiancé Cory Tran

Pregnant Freida Pinto Shares Photos from Her 'Sweet' Baby Shower: 'I Feel So Blessed and Lucky'

Freida Pinto is celebrating her baby on the way!

On Tuesday, the 36-year-old actress, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Cory Tran, gave fans an inside look at her baby shower by sharing a series of photographs taken from the festivities.

The outdoor bash featured a colorful balloon arch and coordinating floral arrangements, as well as a golden sign that read "baby." A dessert table was also set up with a variety of sweet treats, including a two-tiered cake that matched the party decorations.

For the occasion, Pinto wore a white linen dress from Fil de Vie and accessorized her casual maternity look with jewels by Ilene Joy.

Freida Pinto Credit: Freida Pinto/instagram

"Reminiscing about this sweet baby shower!" Pinto captioned pictures from the fête. "Thank you to my awesome tribe of sisters who made this such a special day for me."

The Slumdog Millionaire star went on to give a shoutout to several of her friends for "leading the charge" and "bringing in the finishing touches so beautifully."

"I feel so blessed and lucky!" she added.

Pinto's followers were quick to fill the comments section with loving words for the mom-to-be, with Kate Bosworth writing, "You are GLOWING!!! So beautiful."

Freida Pinto Credit: Freida Pinto/instagram

Pinto first announced her pregnancy this June, sharing photos of Tran, 34, cradling her growing baby bump. "Baby Tran, coming this Fall! ❤," she wrote at the time.

Ahead of revealing her new role as the Chief Impact Officer for postpartum product brand Anya, Pinto posted another maternity portrait and remarked in the caption: "Something big is coming — and I'm not talking about my baby this time."

Pinto and Tran were first spotted together back in October 2017. The pair made their public debut as a couple at the U.S. Open in September 2018.

In November 2019, Pinto revealed that she and Tran are engaged after the photographer popped the question in an open field near a cliff overlooking the ocean.

Freida Pinto and Cory Tran Credit: Elisabetta Villa/Getty

"It all makes sense now," the actress wrote on her Instagram at the time. "Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense."