The actress says she hopes to help "normalize conversations about the challenges and changes brought on during the postpartum period"

Freida Pinto Says Her Postpartum Journey Is the 'Most Intense and Wild Ride' After Welcoming Son

Freida Pinto is opening up about her difficult postpartum period since welcoming baby boy Rumi-Ray and hoping to normalize conversations surrounding the topic.

In an open and honest Instagram post on Monday, the Slumdog Millionaire star, 37, spoke candidly about the challenges of her postpartum journey, sharing that it has been "one of the most intense and wild rides I have ever been on."

"It felt like the months being pregnant and even childbirth were little appetizers to this grand main course. Preparation was so key to this life altering phase of mothering and I feel so proud, relieved and blessed to have walked into it with knowledge, research and support," she says, going on to share her thoughts on "what does it really mean to be postpartum 'prepared.' "

"It certainly doesn't mean you won't feel sad, lonely, frustrated and helpless at times. or that you will be wonderfully rested and have no sleep deprivation," she begins her list. "Or that you won't snap at your well intentioned partner and break down in tears. or that your nipples won't be sore and that for some of us our toes will curl everytime our little baby birds open up their sweet mouths to latch. or that you will never doubt your milk supply or for some, be worried about being judged for choosing the formula route."

"Or that your vagina and the rest of your ladyparts will look and feel exactly the same again as before," she continues. "Or that your energy levels will always match the nonstop effort you have to put into nourishing that little life."

"The preparedness is more so to know how best to tackle all of this and to not feel abandoned by a health care system that focuses so much on your pregnancy and birth and somehow disappears when you are most vulnerable and in the most challenging phase of your life," she explains. "To know that every mama will have a different journey but everyone of us will have some hill to climb"

Adding, "And that most importantly it REALLY DOES GET BETTER and we learn so much about ourselves and gosh we can truly acknowledge and celebrate the goddesses that we are!"

As she continues her journey, Pinto says she hopes to join the effort to "normalize conversations about the challenges and changes brought on during the postpartum period."

"Changes that need to be better understood, accepted and not shamed. And challenges that can be managed so much better with just a little extra help. My mission is to make this sacred period less about the suffering and more about acceptance, self love and growth," she adds. "And to bring some much required peace to this healing period. 🙏"

Pinto made the announcement last month that she and husband Cory Tran welcomed their baby boy, sharing identical photos of the newborn on their respective Instagram accounts in honor of Tran's birthday.

The first picture shows Tran sleeping with newborn Rumi-Ray on his chest, while the second shot captures the new mom and baby snuggling cheek to cheek.

The actress captioned the loving snapshots: "Happy Birthday Dada Cory! I celebrate you my husband, friend and partner in life."

She continued, "To see you become not just a Dad but Super-Dad makes me so emotional and fills me with joy. It also gives this sleep deprived Mama a break and you have no idea how much I appreciate that! I am so grateful and in love with how we do life together. Love you madly."

"Rumi-Ray you are one lucky boy!" Pinto added.