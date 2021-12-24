Freida Pinto's Husband Balances Cheez-It Crackers on Son's Head While He's Napping: 'Impressive'

Freida Pinto and Cory Tran announced in November that they had welcomed their first baby, son Rumi-Ray

Freida Pinto's husband Cory Tran has a hilarious approach to father-son bonding.

On her Instagram Story Thursday, Pinto shared two photos of Tran holding their newborn son Rumi-Ray, who was pictured with a tall stack of Cheez-It crackers on his head.

"Things I catch my husband doing when he puts our baby down for a nap," the actress, 37, captioned the photo.

Alongside another photo of the pair she added, "The stack just got higher... Pretty impressive 🤣."

Pinto and Tran quietly tied the knot last year, eloping at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. They announced the birth of their child in November, which coincided with Tran's own birthday.

"I celebrate you my husband, friend and partner in life. To see you become not just a Dad but Super-Dad makes me so emotional and fills me with joy," the Slumdog Millionaire star wrote on Instagram alongside the sweet announcement. "It also gives this sleep deprived Mama a break and you have no idea how much I appreciate that! I am so grateful and in love with how we do life together. Love you madly. Rumi-Ray you are one lucky boy!"

In Tran's own post, he called Rumi-Ray's arrival the "best birthday gift you could ever ask for."

"Thank you for our sweet boy. I'm in awe of you more and more every day," he added. "Watching you give birth to Rumi-Ray was truly a miracle, you are such a warrior."

Ahead of their son's birth, Pinto opened up to PEOPLE about what she learned from her pregnancy.

"It's been a rollercoaster, but a good one," she said at the time. "If I've learned something through pregnancy, it is that it's a fantastic preparation for learning to let go of a little bit of control entering into motherhood."

"You can't control everything," she added. "You can make all the plans in the world and you just have to be open and ready for what has to happen."

Opening up about her postpartum journey earlier this month, Pinto says it's been "one of the most intense and wild rides" she's ever endured.