Shoes, stuffed animals and even a copy of Jimmy Fallon's book Your Baby's First World Will Be DADA fill a room for Fredrik Eklund's babies on the way

It's Coming Together! Fredrik Eklund Gives a Closer Look at Whimsical Room for His Twins on the Way

He’s got the furniture, clothes, shoes, toys and books — now Fredrik Eklund just needs the babies!

A nursery filled with all of the above and even a copy of Jimmy Fallon‘s board book Your Baby’s First Word Will Be DADA was the focus of a photo the Million Dollar Listing: New York star shared over the weekend.

“Starting to take shape… 🏰🍼👶🏼👶🏻,” Eklund, 40, captioned the cute snap, showing off the room that appears to be themed around a castle focus piece.

Eklund and husband Derek Kaplan are expecting twins via surrogate: a boy and a girl they plan to name Milla and Fredrik Jr., judging from a photo of two embroidered pillows that Eklund shared to Instagram Nov. 8.

Three days later, the first-time dad-to-be posted a sweet snap of six pairs of baby shoes, captioning it, “It’s okay if it snows this winter. 😍⛄️”

Derek Kaplan and Fredrik Eklund

Ahead of the couple’s chic October Big Apple baby shower, Eklund revealed to PEOPLE that after suffering the heartbreak of multiple miscarriages in the past, the journey toward parenthood hasn’t been an easy one for himself and Kaplan.